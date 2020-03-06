The Florida Department of Health announced late Friday night that two people have died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
One of the confirmed dead is a Santa Rosa County man in his 70s, whose positive COVID-19 test was revealed Thursday. The other death is an individual in their 70s from Lee County who had traveled internationally. The individual's presumptive positive COVID-19 test had not been previously announced.
The deaths are the first two COVID-19 deaths in Florida, bringing the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 to 17. Fourteen people have died in Washington and one in California.
The Department of Health (DOH) also announced two new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases – both in Broward County. One is a 75-year-old man, and the other is a 65-year-old man. Both are in isolation and will remain so until cleared by public health officials, DOH said.
For the latest COVID-19 updates, visit DOH's coronavirus website.
– The Center Square