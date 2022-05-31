This photo provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 29, 2022 shows Corey Anderson. Detectives arrested the 18-year-old Florida man on Sunday, after receiving a tip that he threatened a mass shooting at a school in a social media post. Anderson's post showed him with a handgun, a rifle and a tactical-style vest along with a caption that said, “Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release. Deputies discovered that the weapons in the photo were airsoft guns.