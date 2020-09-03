(The Center Square) – A massive southwest Florida development proposal is among 50 projects nationwide targeted for expedited federal permitting under an executive order issued by President Donald Trump.
The order exempts projects identified by Department of Interior (DOI) Deputy Secretary Katharine MacGregor from key provisions of the Endangered Species Act and National Environmental Policy Act.
The only Florida project on the expedited adoption list is the controversial Eastern Collier County Multispecies Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) for a proposed development that could add up to 300,000 new residents within a decade.
The HCP is under review by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), with public hearings scheduled before a decision is due in April 2021.
Submitted by Eastern Collier Property Owners (ECPO), a coalition of 12 landowners operating as Collier Enterprises, the proposed HCP includes an environmental impact statement (EIS) and a request for a 50-year incidental take permit of endangered species, including the Florida panther, necessary for the project to proceed.
Without the Endangered Species Act and National Environmental Policy Act fully in place, environmentalists, water resource advocates and area residents fear FWS could approve the development without further review under Trump’s COVID-19 emergency relaxation of regulations.
“It’s disgraceful to use the pandemic as an excuse to speed the destruction of habitat that’s key to the survival of Florida panthers,” Center for Biological Diversity Florida Director Jaclyn Lopez said. “This shameful handout is cronyism at its worst. It’ll have destructive ramifications for decades to come.”
ECPO’s proposed 151,779-acre development falls within Collier County’s Rural Lands Stewardship Area (RLSA) plan, which was adopted in 2002 as a land-use overlay for a 300-square-mile swath of northeastern Collier County.
The plan initially outlined potential development of 16,800 acres, or 9 percent, of the 195,000-acre RLSA, with a projected build-out population of 87,000.
Since 2002, the RSLA has been updated. Its latest proposed iteration – the subject of a Collier County Planning Commission hearing Thursday – includes ECPO’s proposal to build $7.8 billion in new roads and 43,300 acres of development, including sand and gravel mines, across 11 incorporated municipalities where only one, Ave Maria, now exists, and potentially boosting the county’s 360,000 population by 300,000 within a decade.
The proposal has raised questions about water resources and potential costs to taxpayers and aggravated concerns about destruction of sensitive habitat for protected species, including the Florida panther.
ECPO says its HCP preserves “areas of high value habitat” while “engaging in residential and commercial development and earth mining on 45,000 acres.”
That 45,000 acres would include Ave Maria and a proposed new 4,000-acre town known as “Rural Lands West,” which would include 10,000 new homes and 1.9 million-square-feet of commercial development.
ECPO’s HCP designates 107,000 acres as “preserve” spanning areas within FWS’ “primary habitat zones” for the Florida panther that would allow agriculture, oil and gas development, off-road vehicle use and roads.
“Impacts … would be mitigated through habitat management measures and placement of conservation easements,” the HCP states. “Applicants also propose to make contributions to a conservation endowment, the Marinelli Fund, to implement conservation measures.”
ECPO’s HCP is under heavy fire from many groups.
“Hastening the review here serves no legitimate end and will make it even less likely that the incidental take permits withstand legal scrutiny,” Sierra Club attorney Karimah Schoenhut said.
“This area was never intended for this amount of development,” Conservancy of Southwest Florida Environmental Policy Manager Amber Crooks said. “The top concern is habitat loss, but there’s also the impact of traffic. What’s going to happen when you add 300,000 people to an area that is already very deadly” for Florida panther?