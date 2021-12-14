(The Center Square) – Over the weekend, former President Donald Trump said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would make a good vice-president if he ran in 2024.
It’s not the first time Trump’s suggested DeSantis as a running mate. But the mention of the popular Republican governor was met with cheers from the crowds at two events held over the weekend in the Sunshine State.
Trump made the suggestion the first night of a “History Tour” with former Fox News host, radio commentator and author, Bill O’Reilly.
The “Limited Engagement National Tour” has been touted as a way for Trump to discuss the history of his administration in a series of live conversations.
“Mr. Trump and Mr. O’Reilly will discuss exactly how things were accomplished, as well as challenges, both good and bad, during the four years of Mr. Trump’s presidency,” the tour description states.
The first two Trump-O’Reilly History Tour events were held at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise on Saturday and the Amway Center in Orlando on Sunday.
When asked whether DeSantis would be on the ticket if Trump were to run again, Trump said, “I think Ron [DeSantis] would be good. I think Mike [Pence] has been very hurt by what took place with respect to January 6. I think he’s been mortally wounded, frankly.”
Trump added there were “a lot” of other strong choices for running mates, including South Carolina Senator Tim Scott or a female candidate.
On Saturday, when DeSantis was mentioned, the audience broke out in applause, The Sun-Sentinel reported. When former Republican Governor Jeb Bush was mentioned, the audience erupted with loud boos.
Trump has not officially announced that he’s running for president in 2024. He’s only dropped hints during media appearances over the last few months.
DeSantis has previously dismissed 2024 rumors, calling them “nonsense.”
In November, he officially filed to run for reelection for governor in 2022. He also recently told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that’s he’s focused on being Florida’s governor.
“I’m not considering anything beyond doing my job,” he said.
According to an October poll conducted by Saint Leo University Polling Institute, DeSantis has a job-approval rating of 56% and double-digit leads over his Democratic challengers.
A June Morning Consult poll had DeSantis’ approval rating at 54%, up from a March Mason-Dixon poll’s 53% approval rating.
O’Reilly asked Trump on Sunday in Orlando if he would run for president again.
“That’s the question on many American minds, conservative or liberal,” O’Reilly says. “His approval numbers are on the rise due in part to President Joe Biden’s lackluster first year in office.”
“I’m helped a lot by the current administration, in all fairness,” Trump told O’Reilly. “I hate to admit it. I think the people are going to be very happy with what I do.”
The tour’s next two stops are in Texas: at the Houston Toyota Center on Saturday and the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday.