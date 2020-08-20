(The Center Square) – State Rep. Kim Daniels was defeated in her Democratic primary, one of three controversial Florida House incumbents rejected by their own party’s voters.
Daniels, D-Jacksonville, joined Reps. Mike Hill, R-Pensacola, and Al Jacquet, D-Riviera Beach, as lawmakers who will not be on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Daniels managed only 40.2 percent of Tuesday’s vote, losing to community activist Angie Nixon, who received 59.8 percent.
A former Jacksonville city council member first elected to the House in 2016, Daniels drew fire from fellow Democrats during the 2020 session for co-sponsoring a bill that required parental consent for youth abortions.
In a statement congratulating Nixon on her victory, Planned Parenthood described Daniels as “the most anti-abortion Democrat in the Florida Legislature.”
“Rep. Daniels was probably the most anti-LGBTQ Democrat in Tallahassee,” Equality Florida Deputy Director Stratton Pollitzer said. “Pop the champagne. Angie Nixon’s victory is cause for a huge celebration by everyone who values equality.”
The founder of Spoken Word Ministries, Daniels describes herself as a former "exorcist,” a “demon buster” and “apostle.”
Daniels has curried regional, even national, notoriety with colorful, controversial commentary in sermons, once claiming “Jews own everything,” opposing gay marriage and thanking God for slavery.
“I thank God for slavery. If it wasn’t for slavery, I might be somewhere in Africa, worshipping a tree,” Daniels said in a sermon a decade ago.
In 2017, Daniels' House Bill 303, the Florida Student and School Personnel Religious Liberties Act, was passed. It bans districts “from discriminating against students, parents, and school personnel on basis of religious viewpoints or expression.”
In 2018, she introduced House Bill 839, which mandates public schools and buildings display the motto, “In God We Trust” in a “conspicuous place.” The bill passed.
In 2019, she sponsored House Bill 195, the Study of the Bible and Religion Act, which would have required public schools to offer elective courses in religion, Hebrew Scriptures and the Bible. It did not pass.
Daniels in Facebook comments said she’s “not finished in the political arena” and hinted she’ll run again, likely as a Republican.
Democrats “had problems with me saying marriage is between a man and a woman, they had problems with me standing for the sanctity of life,” Daniels wrote. “I told my haters and my enemies in Tallahassee that if you don’t like me, put someone in the race and let them take the position, and that’s what happened.”
But, she added, there’s “life after a loss,” concluding, “The last time I lost my race for the City Council, I ended up in the House of Representatives. Where is God taking me now?”
Hill lost his GOP primary to Michelle Salzman, 53-47 percent.
Hill, who was Northwest Florida Tea Party president from 2010-13, served in the House from 2014-16. After losing a 2016 Senate bid, he was re-elected to the House in 2018.
Hill has called Islam a cult that “worships the demon god of the crescent moon,” proposed moving President Donald Trump's Walk of Fame star to Pensacola and sponsored a 2018 bill that prohibited removal of Confederate monuments, drawing outrage from fellow African Americans.
Hill made national headlines after being recorded laughing over a threat to stone gay people to death in May 2019.
Two-term incumbent Jacquet, who spent no money on his campaign, was under fire for directing a homophobic slur on radio at Lake Worth Beach City Commissioner Omari Hardy, who defeated Jacquet on Tuesday, 43-26 percent.
Jacquet was dogged by campaign violations and questions about his residency. At one point during the 2019 session, he lived in his car to avoid being served paperwork.
Like Daniels, he was criticized by fellow Democrats for supporting the 2020 parental consent abortion bill.