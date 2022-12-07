(The Center Square) – Fish and wildlife are at risk because of a looming toxic red tide that is slowly making its way into Tampa Bay.
The bloom was first recorded along the Gulf coastline in late November, with Siesta Key having a reading of 12,000 cell count/mL. Any reading between 101-1,000 cell count/mL can cause respiratory issues in humans and will likely result in the death of fish. Dead fish are already washing up on shore, according to Axios.
According to the Florida Department of Health, red tides caused by the organism Karenia brevis have been recorded in Florida since the 1840’s. Karenia brevis is a single-celled organism called a dinoflagellate, which can produce neurotoxins. This can irritate the respiratory systems of humans and attack the central nervous systems of fish. Other wildlife can also be affected by a red tide.
Dead fish have been reported to have washed up on shore in Sarasota County. City and county officials in Ken Thompson Park and Lido Beach are monitoring the coast for a possible emergency cleanup operation.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission states on its website that there are also reports of dead fish washing ashore in the counties of Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Manatee, and those counties also had reports of respiratory irritation from residents in the area.
South Florida was rocked by Hurricane Ian in late September, smashing into the coast as a Category 4, which devastated homes, businesses and the shoreline. As the area builds its way back, a red tide could have a huge impact on tourism, as Ian caused over $10 billion worth of damages across Florida.
Professor Larry Brand, a scientist and water quality specialist at the University of Miami, told The Center Square that it may just be a coincidence that the red tide came after Ian as red tides have occurred many times in the past without a hurricane preceding it.
“High concentrations of the red tide organism Karenia brevis first started appearing along the west coast of Florida near where Hurricane Ian struck at about the same time,” Brand told The Center Square. “It is not clear if this is just coincidence or if there is some mechanism by which the hurricane could lead to a sudden increase in red tide.
"The fall months are when we typically see red tide increasing anyway and there have been plenty of times when red tide did not follow a hurricane,” Brand added. “What is pretty clear, however, is that hurricanes cause more rainfall, rainfall causes more nutrient rich runoff, nutrient rich runoff causes more red tide.”
Tampa Bay Watch has listed several important things residents can do to minimize the damage. These include not using fertilizers on lawns, planting native plants that will help prevent runoff, and helping to clean up dead marine life when they wash up on shore.