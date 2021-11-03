(The Center Square) – It will likely take a recount to determine the winner among two survivors of an 11-candidate scrum in Florida’s 20th Congressional District’s Democratic Primary Tuesday.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness and Trinity Health Care Services CEO Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick remain separated by 12 votes with Holness garnering 11,644 ballots to Cherfilus-McCormick’s 11,632 ballots.
If the contest ends with both candidates within 0.5% points, Florida elections law requires an automatic machine recount. If the margin is 0.25% points, it would require an automatic hand recount.
Holness and Cherfilus-McCormick are vying for the Democratic Party’s nomination to run against Republican Jason Mariner in a Jan. 11 special election to succeed the late Democratic U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings in the heavily-Democratic 20th Congressional District.
More than 49,000 votes were cast in the election. With all precincts reporting same-day results, but with mail ballots only partially counted, Holness led with 23.76% of the vote compared to 23.73% for Cherfilus-McCormick.
According to the Palm Beach Supervisor of Elections Office, about 204 vote-by-mail ballots remained outstanding late Tuesday. It was uncertain how many outstanding vote-by-mail ballots there were in Broward County.
Holness’ campaign received a big boost when Hastings’ son, Alcee Hastings II, endorsed him. Cherfilus-McCormick campaign was largely self-funded and still greased up from her unsuccessful 2020 Democratic Party challenge against Hastings.
CD 20 spans Broward and Palm Beach counties and includes several majority-Black areas near Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. It is a Democratic stronghold in the Republican-dominated state.
Hastings, 84, died April 6 after battling pancreatic cancer. He had served in Congress since 1993 and was the senior member of Florida’s 27-member congressional delegation, which includes 16 Republicans, 10 Democrats and the CD 20 vacancy.
There were five elected officials among the 11 candidates, including state Sen. Perry Thurston, D-Ft. Lauderdale, and state Reps. Bobby DuBose, D-Ft. Lauderdale, and Omari Hardy, D-Lake Worth.
Thurston finished at 14.84%, DuBose at 7.05% and Hardy at 5.92%, coming in fourth, fifth and sixth in race behind third-place finisher Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief, who received more than 17% of the vote.
All three Democratic lawmakers had to resign their seats in the state Legislature to pursue the open CD 20 seat and there’s a good chance they won’t be replaced in time for the 2022 legislative session.
But Gov. Ron DeSantis only last week set dates for primary elections in the Democratic-dominated state senate and two state House districts to replace Thurston, DuBose and Hardy.
The governor set the primary election for Jan. 11, the same day the Legislature convenes its 60-day 2022 legislative session in Tallahassee.
If a special general election is necessary -- meaning the GOP runs candidates in the bright blue districts — it would be held on March 8, three days before the Legislature adjourns from its session. Right now, no GOP hopefuls have filed
House Democratic Co-Leader Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach, told reporters Monday that he wasn’t sure if DeSantis delayed calling the three special elections to further diminish Democrats in Tallahassee “but that will be the ultimate effect.”
Republicans hold a 24-16 advantage in the Senate and 78-42 majority in the House. Without Thurston, it’s now 24-15 in the Senate and without DuBose and Hardy, it’s 78-40 in the House. Both margins give the GOP a veto-proof super majority.
“I don’t believe, I don’t want to believe, that that was the intent. But that was a known outcome if these steps were taken,” Jenne said. “So the best case scenario here is no one cared, the people making these decisions simply did not care.”