In Florida politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $434.1 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021. The 10 largest donors gave more than $9.8 million, or 2 percent of all contributions.
These are the top 10 individual donors to Florida state-level candidates and political action committees (PACs) in the 2022 election cycle, according to the most recent campaign finance reports submitted to the Florida Department of State:
Top 10 Florida Donors (1/1/2021 – 12/31/2021)
- Rank, Donor Name, Total Donations
- Kenneth C Griffin $5,000,000
- David F Macneil $800,000
- Bruce Rauner $625,000
- Robert M Rubenstein $510,000
- Gale L Lemerand $505,000
- Michael Bloomberg $500,000
- Walter W Buckley Jr $500,000
- Julio Del Rey $500,000
- Patrick Neal $465,320
- Nancy and Gary R Chartrand $380,204
The list of Florida donors in this time period includes more than 1,637 individuals identified by name in the Florida Department of State’s public records.
The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Florida PACs submitted to the Florida Department of State. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.
Report Name Report Due Date
2022 Q4 Data (2021 M12) 1/10/2022
2022 M3 4/11/2022
2022 Primary 2 7/8/2022
2022 Primary 5 8/5/2022
2022 General 1 9/2/2022
2022 General 3 9/30/2022
This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections.