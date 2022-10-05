(The Center Square) – More people and resources are being deployed to Florida from Texas to support Florida's response and recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
"The State of Texas will continue supporting Floridians in need as their state recovers from the significant damage caused by Hurricane Ian," Gov. Greg Abbott said. "The scope of this disaster requires a comprehensive response, and we are providing the resources needed to help affected communities. Texas will keep swiftly deploying ongoing relief assistance as those impacted by this devastating storm rebuild and move forward."
So far, Texas has mobilized and deployed more than 100 people to assist with recovery efforts in Florida.
In the past 36 hours, the Texas Department of Emergency Management activated and deployed teams and resources to Texas. They include a Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team from A&M’s School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences. Seven veterinarians, six veterinary technicians, three small animal mobile medical platforms, and two mobile veterinary trucks are providing veterinary support for more than 80 search and rescue canines. They are being assisted by a Disaster Assessment and Recovery Unit from Texas A&M’s AgriLife Extension Service.
“Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is well-positioned to respond to natural disasters and provide specialized assistance with animal response,” Texas A&M’s AgriLife Extension Service Director Rick Avery, Ph.D., said. “Our agents are ready to support Florida during this time of great need.”
Texas is also sending 911 dispatchers through its Texas Telecommunicator Emergency Response Taskforce, one from the Midlothian Police Department and one from the Hood County Sheriff’s Office.
TDEM is also sending an Emergency Sheltering Task Force Mass Care Coordinator to help with shelter and mass care coordination. Two EMAC personnel are already in Florida to help with processing assistance requests at the Florida State Emergency Operations Center, as are five Texas Disaster Recovery Task Force members assisting with volunteer and donations management.
Additional teams were sent in response to a request from Florida officials through states’ Emergency Management Assistance Compact. EMAC is a state-to-state mutual aid system in which the requesting state is responsible for the reimbursement of mission costs.
Already on the ground are a Texas A&M Forest Service strike team of 23 firefighters, five fire engines, and two command vehicles to provide structural firefighting support for local jurisdictions in Florida, as are an All-Hazards Incident Management team of 12 people to support field operations and a mobile command post.
A Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue team of 45 first responders, four boats, and two search and rescue canines are also operational in Florida.