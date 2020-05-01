(The Center Square) — Nearly 70 percent of 3,000 Florida voters surveyed Thursday support Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ‘Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step’ reopening plan, according to Tallahassee-based Sachs Media Group (SMG).
In a Friday Florida Politics article, SMG Vice President of Research & Policy Karen Cyphers wrote the group surveyed respondents statewide in the hours after DeSantis on Wednesday announced that phase one of the reopening would begin Monday.
SMG has been conducting surveys each of the past seven weeks, beginning March 20, polling Florida voters “on their social, well-being, political, and economic views relating to COVID-19 in the state,” she writes.
In its survey, SMG reports 69 percent of respondents “believe the state’s response to COVID-19 is heading in the right direction,” a notch above the 65 percent that thought so three weeks ago.
The survey indicates employed Floridians “are just about as concerned today as they were six weeks ago that their employer will go out of business, leaving them out of work for an extended period of time,” Cyphers writes.
According to SMG’s survey, respondents who are “very concerned” about losing jobs because employers could go out of business declined from 37 percent in March to 33 percent this week.
“That said,” Cyphers adds, “more than four in 10 have seen their personal pay cut in some way due to COVID-19, and almost three in four say the coronavirus has hurt their employer’s business.”
According to SMG’s survey, 81 percent of respondents are “somewhat familiar” with DeSantis’ plan.
Within that 81 percent, 38 percent feel it is happening too soon, 47 percent said the timing is right and 15 percent believe it could have happened sooner.
“Fewer than one in three (31 percent) believe phase one opens up too many types of businesses, while the remaining 69 percent think it opens the right types of businesses (47 percent) or doesn’t open up quite enough (21 percent),” Cyphers writes.
Two-thirds of those surveyed expressed concern or anxiety about the reopening while nearly half, 49 percent, voiced excitement or relief about it, indicating many have mixed sentiments.
“People are hesitant to venture out, expressing more concern than excitement,” Cyphers writes. “Many feel a combination of these emotions. About two-thirds (66 percent) also say they feel more stressed than usual when venturing out of their homes.”
In SMG’s first March 20 survey, 21 percent described isolation as “more difficult than they expected,” she writes. “Today, at the close of Week 7, that was the response from 19 percent. Conversely, the portion who feel isolation is less difficult than expected had increased by about a third, from 23 percent in Week 1 to 30 percent now. That doesn’t mean people are excited to stay at home, but the challenge of it hasn’t appeared to grow with time.”
The indication, Cyphers notes, is “Home-life is fairly stable, and isolation hasn’t become increasingly difficult. Family members are, on average, getting along with one another just as well as they were before, and for most the isolation has not become any more difficult than it was at the outset.”
According to the survey, news consumption is down. In March, 59 percent said they were spending at least an hour a day reading or watching news about the virus. On Thursday, only 38 percent said they were doing so.
“Still,” Cyphers wrote, “41 percent say they are watching more television news these days than before COVID-19 and 68 percent say TV is among their top sources for coronavirus-related news. That said, online news sources remain the most common, with 89 percent saying they get their news in this way.”