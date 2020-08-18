(The Center Square) – Attorneys for the governor’s office and the Florida Education Association (FEA) will sit down in Tallahassee on Tuesday in an effort to mediate a lawsuit challenging a state order that mandates schools reopen classrooms for in-person instruction.
FEA, the state’s largest teachers union representing 140,000 educators, filed the lawsuit July 20 against Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, among other defendants, alleging the order violates the state constitution, which guarantees Floridians the right to “safe” and “secure” public education.
Corcoran issued the order July 6, requiring the state’s 67 school districts to open this month and offer the “full panoply” of brick-and-mortar services.
The order was clarified to acknowledge only local school boards have the constitutional authority to open and close schools and all districts must offer parents options other than sending their children into classrooms.
Unless districts provide an option for students to attend in-person instruction, however, they risk losing state funding.
FEA’s lawsuit was filed in Miami but relocated to Leon County at the state’s request. Before approving the change of venue, however, Miami-Dade County Judge Spencer Eig denied the state’s request to dismiss the case.
In a hearing Friday, Leon County Judge Charles Dodson again denied the state’s request to dismiss the lawsuit and ordered attorneys to seek a resolution through mediation.
“This is a case that cries out for the parties to come together,” he said.
Dodson ordered mediation to conclude no later than midnight Tuesday. If a deal isn’t secured, he has scheduled a hearing for Wednesday.
About a dozen Florida school districts opened their doors last week to students, with others offering in-person instruction this week.
Many districts, however, either have delayed the first day of school or are offering online learning, with in-person instruction available later this month.
The Hillsborough County School Board, which oversees the nation’s eighth-largest school district, voted Aug. 6 to keep classrooms closed for four weeks when its school year begins Monday.
Superintendent Addison Davis, however, rescinded that plan last week and announced school will begin as scheduled Monday with only online learning, but parents will offered options for in-person instruction for children beginning Aug. 31.
Had the district not changed its plan, Davis said, it could have lost up to $200 million in state funding.
“Everyone has been frustrated, let’s just be very clear,” Davis said at a news conference, adding, “We’re here for children, and we’re also here to protect the working conditions of adults.”
Manatee, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties are among school districts that have amended plans to avoid losing state funding.
Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) started classes Aug. 10 exclusively online. The district had planned to reopen classrooms between Friday and Aug. 31, but the OCPS school board voted 6-2 on Monday to allow in-person instruction Friday.
A 9th Judicial Court judge granted a public records request by a teachers union Monday to require OCPS to disclose within 48 hours COVID-19 cases and locations in its schools and worksites.
The Orange County Classroom Teachers Association (OCCTA), which represents 14,000 educators, filed the public information request July 30.
The ruling said the district must release general information regarding confirmed cases in schools and a total districtwide count without violating any privacy or confidentiality laws.
“Today marked a great victory for the Orange County school community who will now have access to crucial information necessary to make informed and fact-based decisions about their health and safety – information that is vital for the safe reopening of schools during this unprecedented pandemic,” OCCTA President Wendy Doromal said in a statement.