(The Center Square) — The Florida Supreme Court said it will not hear a challenge to rulings the state Legislature legally can divert Florida Forever trust fund money into the general fund.
It may, however, hear a county tax collector’s argument that online vacation rental platforms should be required to collect and remit sales taxes.
Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon on Monday filed an initial notice for a hearing before justices to take up her challenge of a ruling by the state’s 4th District Court of Appeal.
In a 2-1 decision in March, the court supported contentions by Airbnb, TripAdvisor and HomeAway that property owners, not the businesses, are required to collect and remit “bed taxes.”
Gannon and other officials argued in March that digital platforms are “dealers” under state law and, therefore, required to remit taxes.
The court, however, determined a dealer is “one who can grant a possessory interest in the property.”
The 4th District Court denied Gannon’s appeal, prompting her to file for a Supreme Court hearing.
In a 2015 agreement with the Florida Department of Revenue, online platforms such as Airbnb can arrange to collect taxes voluntarily with individual counties. Airbnb had such agreements with 41 of Florida’s 67 counties in 2019.
In January 2019, 15th Circuit Judge James Nutt denied Gannon’s lawsuit against Airbnb and three other companies for not registering as dealers and collecting taxes in Palm Beach County.
That ruling was cited weeks later by 12th Circuit Court Judge Edward Nicholas when he dismissed a lawsuit by Manatee County Tax Collector Ken Burton.
Nicholas ruled home-sharing digital platforms do not own the properties rented on their sites and should not be responsible for remitting taxes.
Meanwhile, the Florida Supreme Court on Friday opted to not take up a challenge filed by Earthjustice, Florida Wildlife Federation and Florida Defenders of the Environment that sought to repeal a 1st District Court of Appeal ruling and restore Leon County Judge Charles Dodson’s June 2018 injunction against lawmakers raiding the Florida Forever trust fund.
In a unanimous 2019 decision, a three-judge panel concluded Florida Forever money “is not restricted to use on land purchased by the state after 2015.”
Voters approved Florida Forever as Constitutional Amendment 1 in 2014. The measure required the state to set aside one-third of revenue from a state tax on documentary stamps annually for 20 years to acquire conservation lands.
Before voters approved the Florida Forever program, several state-financed conservation programs preceded it, including Preservation 2000, which was established by Republican Gov. Bob Martinez in 1991, and the Land Acquisition Trust Fund, which, by 2015, had collected more than $740 million.
A provision in the state’s General Appropriations Act, however, authorizes lawmakers to transfer “unappropriated cash balances from specified trust funds” to the general and budget stabilization funds to plug budget holes and provide tax relief.
Of the $740 million accumulated in the Land Acquisition Trust Fund, $88 million survived budget sweeps to be spent on conservation efforts.
The pattern persisted even after Florida Forever was created. In 2016, the first year the fund had accrued money, the Legislature pulled $197 million of its $237 million and shifted it into the general fund; $50 million was spent on land and water conservation that year.
Only $15 million in Florida Forever money was spent to purchase land in 2017.
In 2018, after lawmakers swept $140 million from the fund for other purposes, Dodson’s ruling ordered the Legislature to spend the money as intended and $100 million was committed to land acquisition.
That same amount is in this year’s budget.