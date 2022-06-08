(The Center Square) – The Special Olympics are ongoing in Orlando after pressure from the state to drop its COVID-19 vaccine mandate or pay a $27.5 million fine. The agreement came at the last hour and after six months of pushback over a state law banning vaccine mandates.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo made the announcement Friday, one day after they sent a letter to the organization stating it was violating Florida law.
In a June 2 letter, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo served a letter to SOI Chief Legal Officer and Secretary Angela Ciccolo and Dr. Timothy Shriver, notifying them the SOI was being assessed a $27.5 million fine for 5,500 violations of a Florida statute after the Department of Health made repeated attempts to avoid imposing the fine to ensure that the 2022 Special Olympics could be held in Florida.
The SOI had resisted Florida’s prohibition of its vaccine mandate, “was unable to bring the event into compliance for the benefit of their delegates, and reinstate all who were denied access based on proof of vaccination,” the letter states. Florida law prohibits all businesses, including charitable organizations, from requiring a patron or customer to provide COVID-19 vaccination documentation as a condition to receive services. Violations carry a $5,000 fine per individual.
Florida had been negotiating for six months with SOI, the governor’s office said. Initially, unvaccinated athletes were told they could attend the games and then a few months later their invitations were withdrawn if they didn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine.
On the same day SOI was fined, it announced it was dropping its COVID-19 mandate.
"Delegates who were registered for the Games but were unable to participate due to the prior vaccine requirement, now have the option to attend," the organization said, adding that it was "making best efforts to accommodate eligible individuals.”
DeSantis said it may have been too late for many athletes. “This will be a relief to a lot of the athletes, although I think we do have to acknowledge that because it’s coming so late, some of the athletes will not be able to make the arrangements to be able to come and participate," he said.
DeSantis, Ladapo and Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Dr. Eric Hall, announced Friday the Special Olympics would take place without the vaccine mandate.
“Florida will always be welcoming to all of our athletes with disabilities, regardless of COVID vaccination status,” DeSantis said. “Special Olympics International should have never imposed a vaccine mandate on their athletes. Special Olympians who were in limbo for months will now be able to compete in Florida thanks to our continued actions to keep Floridians’ medical decisions private.”
The governor shared an experience of a Kansas family who went to six doctors to get a medical exemption for their Down Syndrome son to be able to participate. They were told by physicians that he had to take the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and only if he had a negative reaction would they approve the strict medical exemption form the SOI required. Under pressure, he took the first dose, had a seizure, and was hospitalized.
“Special Olympians should not have been pressured to make these decisions to participate when taking the COVID vaccine was not something that was advised by their physician,” DeSantis said.
“We have been fighting for the sake of these athletes,” Ladapo said. “For the sake of anyone that has been coerced to make a medical decision they did not want to make, I will fight for your rights.”
Elaine Valle, mother Isabella, a member of the Special Olympics Florida Golf team, said her daughter had been competing since she was 7 years old in various sports and the teams she played on were a large part of her life. “Special Olympics Florida is about inclusion, and I am so thankful our team is back together," she said.