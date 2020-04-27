(The Center Square) – Florida’s aerospace industry suffered a blow last month when London-based OneWeb filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, claiming the stock market crash fostered by the response to COVID-19 had dried up venture capital, making it impossible to proceed with plans.
Florida’s Space Coast, however, is proving to be resilient.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Aerion Supersonic is moving its headquarters to the Space Coast, where it will build the world’s first privately developed supersonic aircraft in a $300 million plant that will employ at least 675 people with an average salary of $105,000 within five years.
“The Space Coast has become a hub for the aviation and aerospace industry and my administration continues to make it a priority to expand this high wage and important business sector,” DeSantis said Friday. “We are thrilled that Aerion has selected Melbourne for its new global headquarters. Aerion has made an excellent decision. We couldn’t be happier.”
Aerion, based in Reno, Nevada, will build its “state-of-the-art campus,” Aerion Park, at Melbourne International Airport, where it will build its Mach 1.5 AS2 Supersonic Business Jet that will fly at speeds up to 1,000 miles per hour.
The company plans to break ground by year’s end and begin manufacturing the AS2 business jet by 2023 and be at full capacity by 2025.
“We are building the next generation of high speed transportation networks that will revolutionize global mobility without leaving a carbon footprint on our world,” Aerion Chairman President & CEO Tom Vice said in a statement. “Having evaluated a number of potential locations for our new home, we are excited to partner with Florida and the Melbourne community to create a sustainable supersonic future.”
Vice said Aerion chose Florida because of the Space Coast’s aerospace “technology ecosystem” and skilled workforce.
Other factors Aerion weighed was airport suitability, road and rail infrastructure, proximity to a deep water port, state and local regulations, quality of life and regional educational institutions.
Space Florida, a public-private state agency created by the Legislature in 2006, provided financing and helped to develop the project, Aerion said.
“The decision to locate manufacturing of this technologically advanced supersonic flight vehicle here in Florida is a testament to the growing strength and global recognition of the importance of Florida as a world leading aerospace state," Space Florida CEO Frank DiBello said.
The company also expects Aerion Park to draw “key aerospace suppliers within the supersonic technology ecosystem to bring business to Florida, creating additional roles for scientists, designers, engineers and aircraft builders.”
“Florida’s strong talent pipeline and low tax business climate continue to make it top of mind for businesses looking to relocate,” Florida Secretary of Commerce and Enterprise Florida President and CEO Jamal Sowell said. “We look forward to Aerion’s success as they start a new chapter in the Sunshine State.”
OneWeb was a joint investor in OneWeb Satellites with European aerospace giant Airbus on Merritt Island. OneWeb Satellites and AirBus will continue to manufacture satellites in their $300 million plant in Exploration Park.
The Space Coast is the showcase for Florida’s drive to be a leader in the trillion-dollar aerospace industry. It is where Firefly Aerospace is building a $52 million launch vehicle factory that will employ 239 people with an average salary of $70,000 and where Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos, is building its New Glenn orbital launch vehicle.
Five of the nation’s 14 commercial space launchpads are in Florida. The five spaceport special districts, including the Cape Canaveral Spaceport, have drawn more than $1 billion in nonfederal investment in the past 15 years.