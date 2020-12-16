(The Center Square) – What's in a name? Apparently millions in fundraising dollars generated by sustained engagement, even in a lost cause.
Few Florida Republicans are acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election, but some are, however, publicly recognizing he will be sworn into office Jan. 20.
Gov. Ron DeSantis declined to call Biden the President-elect during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday shortly after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor to “congratulate President-elect Joe Biden” for his victory.
DeSantis said recognizing Biden as the next president is “not for me to do, but here’s what I would say: Obviously we did our thing in Florida, the Electoral College voted, (and) what’s going happen is going to happen. But I can tell you, I think a lot of the frustration for folks who supported the president is, we were four years with people not accepting him.’’
The governor later told reporters that “there’s been a lot of legal challenges filed, and none of them, I think, have succeeded. (Trump) is very much frustrated with everything. I don’t think it’s an act. I think it’s really something there.”
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, one of Trump’s “warrior” ideologues and one of nine Republican Florida congressional representatives to sign onto a Texas lawsuit that challenged election results in four states, has acknowledged Biden will be president in fundraising emails.
“With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris headed toward the White House, we don’t have a lot of time before Democrats take power and try to change America into a socialist wonderland,” Gaetz wrote in Tuesday email, calling on “patriots” to “STAND UP TO THE FAR-LEFT DEMOCRATS.”
Gaetz, however, also has hinted at continuing efforts by House Trump Republicans to overturn the election by legal or arcane procedural means.
“All eyes are on Jan. 6,” Gaetz told Fox News last week, referring to the joint session of Congress to certify Monday's Electoral College vote. “I suspect there will be a little bit of debate and discourse.”
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Florida, and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio are among state Republicans who’ve referred to Biden as “president-elect.”
Former Florida governor and current U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has not acknowledged Biden’s win and appears committed to investigating the 2020 election until the 2024 election.
During a Republican-led hearing Wednesday about “election irregularities” before the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Scott contended voters have “lost confidence in the electoral process” since Trump’s Nov. 3 defeat.
The hearing, which featured unsubstantiated claims Republicans and the Trump campaign failed to verify as evidence in more than 70 rejected court challenges, is “the right thing to do to get people to feel comfortable that elections are free and fair,” Scott said.
“And if this one wasn't that,” he added, “the next one will be.”
Scott said when he returns to Florida, he is besieged by constituents “mad about the unfairness of the system” and “furious the whole system is rigged.”
The nation’s 50 state-level election administration is like Venezuela’s system, he said.
“How is this different than what (Nicolás) Maduro‘s doing?” he asked.
“I don’t know if anything will happen with this election, but clearly we can’t let this go on for the next election,” Scott said, noting his proposed Verifiable, Orderly & Timely Election Results (VOTER) Act can resolve election concerns.
Scott’s VOTER Act would establish uniform nationwide standards for vote-by-mail, “ensure timely and efficient counting of ballots” within 48 hours of an election and include “safeguards to prevent fraud.”