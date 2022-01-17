(The Center Square) – The Senate Reapportion Committee, led by state Sen. Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, approved Florida’s new congressional map Thursday by a vote of 11-1.
State Sen. Audrey Gibson, D-Jacksonville, voted against the plan. The rest, including three Democrats, voted in favor of the state’s new map, which adds a new district in central Florida, the 28th district.
Florida gained a new seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2020 Census count after its population grew by nearly 15% over the past ten years.
In 2020, Florida became the third most populous state in the U.S. Between 2010 and 2020, Florida’s population increased from 18,801,310 to 21,538,187, a 14.6% increase.
Florida will soon have the third-greatest number of U.S. representatives behind Texas, which gained two congressional seats, and California, which lost one seat after the 2020 Census count.
On the first day of the 2022 legislative session, Rodriguez commended members of the Select Subcommittees on Congressional and Legislative Reapportionment “for their efforts in developing plans consistent with all legal requirements and with the directives issued to staff by the full committee.”
After reviewing recommendations made by the select subcommittees, he then filed amendments to SJR 100 and SB 102 to be considered by the full committee on Thursday, Jan. 13, which they approved.
Thursday was the first time the committee met this year, having met twice last October and once last September to go over redistricting and reapportionment.
Now the new congressional map will go to the full Senate for a vote. The House Redistricting Committee hasn’t yet approved its version.
The Florida Constitution directs the state legislature to redraw district boundaries at its regular session in the second year following each decennial census, which began Jan. 11, 2022.
From 2010-2020, the average number of people in each congressional district increased from 696,345 to 769,221.
After the congressional map is approved by the full chamber, the legislature will next address reapportionment for state senate and house districts.
The State Constitution requires the legislature to divide the state into 30 to 40 contiguous senatorial districts and 80 to 120 contiguous house districts. From 2010-2020, the average number residents in each of Florida’s 120 house districts increased from 156,678 to 179,485. The average number in each of Florida’s 40 senate districts increased from 470,033 to 538,455.