(The Center Square) – The Seminole Tribe of Florida will oppose a prospective 2022 constitutional amendment to legalize sports betting statewide on non-tribal land.
“This is a political Hail Mary from out-of-state corporations trying to interfere with the business of the people of Florida," said Seminole Gaming spokesman Gary Bitner in an email statement, saying initiative sponsors tried to derail the 30-year gambling compact approved by lawmakers May 19 and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis May 25.
Florida lawmakers legalized sports gambling in the pact, but only as part of the deal that grants the Seminoles exclusive control of blackjack, craps, online fantasy and sports betting at its seven casinos and on non-tribal pari-mutuels via its Hard Rock Digital platform.
In exchange, the Seminoles will pay Florida at least $500 million annually for the first five years of the pact. The deal must be endorsed by the BIA within 45 days to ensure it complies with the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA).
But a proposed constitutional amendment posted by the Florida Division of Election (DOE) Friday seeks to authorize sports gambling statewide and dedicate taxed revenues to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.
The prospective amendment is sponsored by a newly-formed committee, Florida Education Champions, chaired by David Johnson, the former chair of the state GOP committee, and three partners at Carroll & Co. CPAs in Tallahassee.
Florida Education Champions spokeswoman Christina Johnson in emailed media statements confirmed DraftKings and FanDuel are behind the measure.
On Thursday, Sports Handle, which tracks U.S. sports betting regulations, reported the online gaming giants had already contributed “a significant amount of money” to the effort. How much won’t be known until DOE’s mid-July update.
The committee is scrambling to collect contributions. On Thursday, donations to petition initiatives are limited to $3,000 until backers secure 222,898 signatures necessary for a Supreme Court ballot language review when a new law adopted by lawmakers goes into effect.
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit challenging the cap. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor Thursday heard ACLU’s motion for a preliminary injunction but hasn’t ruled.
To get on the November 2022 ballot, the committee needs 891,589 validated signatures with at least 8% of voters from 18 of Florida’s 27 congressional districts signing on. Adoption requires 60% majority.
Florida Education Champions said Friday it will “immediately begin the petition collection process and thereby initiate efforts to generate substantial revenue that can be directed to Florida’s public education system — without raising taxes.”
The Seminoles will fight Florida Education Champions every step of the way, Bitner said.
“They couldn’t stop Florida’s new gaming compact, which passed by an overwhelming 88% ‘yes’ vote from Florida’s elected legislators and enjoys 3-1 support from Floridians and guarantees $2.5 billion in revenue sharing,” he said. “The guarantee is the largest commitment by any gaming company in U.S. history.”
The prospective ballot measure reunites the Seminoles with No Casinos, which has stymied non-tribal casino development in Florida since 1978.
The Seminoles and Disney were No Casino’s largest donors in getting 2018’s Amendment 3 adopted. Under the amendment, voters must approve any gaming expansion.
The pending pact circumvents Amendment 3 by allowing the tribe to control sports gaming through a “hub-and-spoke” partnership between remote servers on tribal lands and pari-mutuel operators.
No Casinos opposes the pact and is threatening to sue if approved, but it sees eye-to-eye with the tribe on the sports gaming amendment.
“One eternal truth is that expanding gambling always results in even more expanded gambling. We oppose the sports betting amendment announced today, and are confident Florida voters will reject it, should it get to the ballot,” No Casinos President John Sowinski said Friday.