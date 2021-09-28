(The Center Square) – A powerful anti-gaming group that includes former Gov. Jeb Bush among its members has, as promised, joined the ever-widening legal fray over Florida’s 30-year, multi-billion gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida.
No Casinos, which has stymied casino expansion in Florida since 1978, Monday filed a 40-page lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., claiming the pact is “a clear violation” of federal law and the Florida Constitution.
The suit alleges the deal purposely circumvents Amendment 3, a ballot measure adopted in November 2018 that requires gambling expansions to be approved by voters.
“Today we joined with others in filing a federal lawsuit to stop the biggest expansion of gambling in Florida history and to ensure the will of 72% of Florida voters will not be ignored,” No Casinos President John Sowinski said, adding the pact “violates at least three federal laws and the Florida Constitution.”
Joining No Casinos’ suit against U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) are South Florida casino opponents Armando Codina, James Carr, Norman Braman and businesses, Monterra MF LLC and Biscayne Boulevard LLC.
No Casinos’ suit is the second filed in Washington, D.C., in a week.
On Sept. 22, two Florida pari-mutuels filed a 67-page complaint in the same court against Haaland and the DOI, contending the pact’s “hub-and-spoke” mobile sports wagering system violates federal and state laws.
That suit, filed in July by West Flagler Associates, which owns Miami’s Magic City Casino, and Bonita-Fort Myers Corp., includes a motion to be heard Nov. 5 to stop sports wagering from becoming officially legal in Florida Oct. 15.
No Casinos seeks to have the pact dissolved unless approved by voters in compliance with Amendment 3.
Florida “attempted to shield sweeping gambling expansion from public review by burying it in a new compact with the Seminole Tribe,” the suit contends, noting the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) “expressly requires compliance with state law.”
No Casinos’ Tallahassee-based Voters In Charge committee raised $45 million – much from Disney and, ironically, the Seminoles – in spearheading a three-year campaign to get Amendment 3 before voters.
After two years of negotiations, the 75-page gambling compact was approved by lawmakers on May 19 and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 25.
The compact makes Florida the 22nd state to legalize sports betting since the Supreme Court struck down a 1992 federal ban on commercial sports betting in 2018’s Murphy v. National Collegiate Athletic Association.
In addition to the exclusive control of blackjack, craps and online fantasy gaming, the deal also gives Seminoles control of sports betting at its seven casinos via its Hard Rock Digital platform using a “hub-and-spoke” model in which gamblers anywhere in the state can place mobile bets via servers on tribal property.
Under the compact, bets made “using a mobile app or other electronic device, shall be deemed to be exclusively conducted by the Tribe.”
In exchange, the Seminoles will pay Florida at least $500 million annually, or a minimum of $2.5 billion, over the next five years.
The legal rub is the “hub-and-spoke” approval under the IGRA. Florida lawmakers and the BIA determined a server on tribal land meets stipulations that gambling only take place on tribal lands, but that is “legal fiction,” say West Flagler Associates and Bonita-Fort Myers Corp.
The Seminole Tribe said it’s moving ahead despite the suits.
The Seminoles are “hiring and training hundreds of new team members for the authorized launch of sports betting, craps and roulette – games now legal in Florida,” Seminole Tribe spokesman Gary Bitner said. “It has the support of two-thirds of Floridians. It is law.”