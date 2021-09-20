(The Center Square) – Florida Power & Light Company’s (FP&L) proposed four-year $1.53 billion rate hike is justified by the “superior performance” it delivers, the Sunshine State’s largest utility told state regulators Monday.
But a bevy of opposition groups say otherwise. Representatives of Floridians Against Increased Rates (FAIR), the League of United Latin American Citizens of Florida, the Environmental Confederation of Southwest Florida and Florida Rising say under the deal, residential and small business customers “will be subsidizing the rates of large commercial and industrial customers.”
Opponents want the Florida Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to reject a proposed settlement authorizing a $692 million base-rate increase in January, a $560 million increase in January 2023 and another $428 million in additional base-rate increases in 2024 and 2025 to pay for solar projects.
Under the proposal, the base rate for a typical monthly FP&L residential bill for a customer who uses 1,000-kilowatt hours of electricity would amount to $13.64 over the four years.
FP&L is the state’s largest power utility with 5.6 million accounts serving more than 11 million Floridians.
The PUC Monday heard testimony in what could be a three-day hearing on FP&L’s proposed plan. Parties have through the end of September to file briefs. The PUC must rule by Oct. 26.
FP&L originally proposed a rate hike that would cost its 5.6 million account holders up to $6.5 billion in increased electric bills over four years — the largest in Florida history.
The proposal spurred opposition from AARP, Florida Industrial Power Users Group (FlPUG), Florida Retail Federation (FRF), Earthjustice, Environmental Confederation of Southwest Florida, Southern Alliance for Clean Energy (SACE), Florida Consumer Action Network and Vote Solar.
By August, FP&L negotiated an agreement with the state Office of Public Counsel, which represents consumers, that was subsequently endorsed by FRF, FlPUG and SACE.
The deal before the PUC expands solar power development, retires a Georgia coal plant and continues FP&L’s merger with Gulf Power.
FP&L Vice President of Finance Robert Barrett told the PUC the rate hike is justified by the “superior performance” provided consumers.
Barrett said FP&L’s acquisition of Gulf Energy “demonstrated significant operational and cost improvement, proving this superior performance as a matter of culture and financial strength. (FP&L) has demonstrated that, across the metrics that matter most to customers, we are a top performer and have been for many years.”
Opponents “choose to argue … that superior performance should be expected due to our obligation to serve. This is patently absurd, or else every other company not achieving our level of performance is failing in their basic obligation to their customers,” he continued, stating approval would “send a strong message to other companies that superior performance will be rewarded.”
Florida Rising representative Bradley Marshall said opponents aren’t solely objecting to rate hikes, but lobbying for “equity and fairness and a just transition” to clean, renewable energy.
“In all, for the four-year term of the settlement, residential and small business customers will be subsidizing the rates of large commercial and industrial customers by over $1 billion,” he said. “That's a lot of money. That's hundreds of dollars per residential customer they shouldn't be paying in order to subsidize rates of a few large companies.”
FAIR attorney Robert Wright said in 2012, FP&L requested a $528 million base-rate hike but settled for $350 million. In 2016, he said, FP&L sought a $1.3 billion base-rate hike over three years and PUC granted it $811 million.
This hike is inappropriate, Wright said, adding, “FP&L has asked you to approve the largest rate increases in the history of Florida utility regulation” in a pandemic.