(The Center Square) – As Florida families prepare for the new school year, they can take advantage of an extended sales tax holiday, which began July 25 and goes through Aug. 7.
The sales tax holiday, which is expected to save Florida families more than $100 million this year, comes after Florida just reported a budget surplus of $21.8 billion, the highest in state history.
“We are fiscally in the strongest position that the state of Florida has ever seen in modern history,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “The back-to-school tax holiday will allow families to be able to save for things that really matter.”
Information about qualifying items is available on the Department of Revenue's website.
“Back to school time can be stressful on families as they prepare for another year of learning,” Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr., said. “As inflation continues to rise, it’s important for Floridians to take advantage of these savings while they can. Our incredible educators are looking forward to another exciting and productive school year.”
Qualifying items exempt from sales tax include school supplies selling for $50 or less per item, such as binders, calculators, notebooks, pens and pencils and lunch boxes.
Clothing and footwear that are $100 or less per item are also exempt from sales tax, including backpacks, pants, shoes, shirts and sweaters.
Learning aids that are $30 or less per item are also sales tax exempt, including interactive books, jigsaw puzzles, and other toys that teach reading or math skills.
Personal computers and related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use selling for $1,500 or less are also tax exempt including personal computers, flash drives, computer batteries, printers and headphones.
"The cost of school supplies has definitely gone up, but the 2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday will help families by offsetting some of that increase so students can have the supplies they need for a successful start to the school year," Jim Zingale, executive director of the Department of Revenue, said. The department also has included a list of answers to frequently asked questions and a full list of qualifying items on its website.
Families also can save during the 2022 Children’s Books Sales Tax Exemption, which is ongoing through Aug. 14. It began May 14.
Tax free books include fiction or nonfiction books intended for children ages 12 and younger. More information is available at floridarevenue.com/childrensbooks.