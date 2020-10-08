(The Center Square) – Congressional Democrats want to infuse $190 billion into the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) as part of the next COVID-19 relief package while the White House has countered with a $160 billion PPP boost in its proposed plan.
The money, however, is locked in limbo after President Donald Trump abruptly scuttled stimulus talks Tuesday until after the Nov. 3 election.
Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who helped create the PPP as U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship chairperson, said small businesses nationwide and cannot wait another month to receive much-needed assistance.
“Don’t wait until after election to pass another round of [PPP],” Rubio tweeted Wednesday. ”[Small business] needs it immediately.”
With $250 billion-$450 billion in assistance for state and local governments, $150 billion-$225 billion for schools, $160 billion-$190 billion for PPP, $175 billion-$250 billion for health care, $120 billion restaurants and $28 billion for airlines now idling on the table, U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala, a south Florida Democrat, said Trump pulling the plug on talks is “the meanest thing I have ever seen any public official ever do.”
“We’ve cut these deals before to protect the people in our communities,” Shalala said Wednesday. “And yet this President, sick as he may be, has walked away from helping the American people until after the election. What does the election have to do with taking care of people?”
After adopting the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March, House Democrats and Senate Republicans have failed to approve another stimulus package.
The House passed its own $2.2 trillion bill last week that was about a third less than the $3.4 trillion package it passed in July that died in the Senate.
The House would restart the $600 weekly unemployment benefit and provide a second round of $1,200 individual stimulus checks, nearly $450 million in state and local government assistance, $182 billion for K-12 schools, $40 billion for universities, $190 billion for PPP, $250 billion for health care, $120 billion for restaurants and $28 billion for airlines.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s $1.62 trillion White House proposal calls for a $400 per week federal unemployment benefit, $250 billion for state and local governments, $150 billion for schools, $250 billion for municipalities, $175 billion for health care, $150 billion in education funding and $160 billion in PPP money.
After meeting with Senate Republicans on Tuesday, Trump said in a tweet, “I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.”
With the stock market plummeting, a short while later the president launched two days of tweets demanding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi adopt a standalone bill for stimulus checks.
“I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?” Trump tweeted.