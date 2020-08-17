(The Center Square) – More than 2.66 million Floridians already have cast ballots in Tuesday’s primaries, with 1.27 million Democrats and 1.03 million Republicans voting via mail or at early-voting sites, the Florida Division of Elections (DOE) reported Monday.
More Democrats (1.06 million) mailed in ballots than Republicans (733,682), and more GOP voters showed up to vote early (295,768) than Democrats (221,130) – a reversal of a decade-long pattern in which more Republicans mailed in ballots and more Democrats voted at early voting sites.
While there aren’t any statewide elected offices up for grabs Tuesday, many voters will see local issues on ballots otherwise dominated by intra-party battles for the Florida Legislature and 25 of the state’s 27 U.S. Congressional seats.
Two Republican Congressional incumbents – U.S. Reps. Neal Dunn and Mario Diaz-Balart – essentially already have been re-elected since they will not face a primary challenger nor Democratic opponent in the Nov. 3 election.
The state has 14 GOP and 13 Democratic U.S. Reps. With the departures of Republicans Ted Yoho and Francis Rooney, 12 of 14 sitting Republicans and all 13 Democratic incumbents are running for re-election.
Of the 25 races, eight are set for November, with candidates not facing primary challengers. Of the remaining 17, Republicans are battling in 16 primaries and Democrats in eight.
After flipping two seats in 2018, Democrats believe they can win a majority in Florida’s congressional delegation for the first time since 1989.
Ballotpedia identifies seven “battleground” Florida primary elections:
• 3rd Congressional District: With Yoho’s retirement, 10 Republicans face off in the state’s largest primary field. GOP candidates include railroad contractor Judson Sapp, former Yoho Chief of Staff Kat Cammack, conservative author Ryan Chamberlin, former Gainesville City Commissioner Todd Chase, Clay County Commissioner Gavin Rollins and physician James St. George.
The survivor will square off in November against the winner of the Democratic primary battle between Adam Christensen, Philip Dodds and Tom Wells.
• 13th Congressional District: Five Republicans will battle in the GOP primary to take on former Republican governor and two-term Democratic incumbent Charlie Crist, who will not contend with a primary challenger.
The Republicans in the primary are Amanda Makki, a former health care lobbyist and aide to Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski; Air Force veteran and businesswoman Anna Paulina Luna; Army veteran and consultant George Buck, who lost to Crist in 2018; Pinellas County GOP Secretary Sheila Griffin; and businesswoman Sharon Barry Newby.
Crist won the long-held GOP seat in 2016.
• 15th Congressional District: First-term Republican incumbent Ross Spano will be opposed by Lakeland City Commissioner Scott Franklin in a hotly contested primary in a district that once was a GOP stronghold but is trending “purple.”
Spano, dogged by multiple campaign finance investigations from his 2018 campaign, has based his entire campaign on support for President Donald Trump, even though the president has not returned the favor.
In fact, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a close Trump ally, has endorsed Franklin because, among other reasons, he’s a marked man in a seat held by Republicans since the 90s. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee ranks defeating a vulnerable Spano as a top 2020 priority.
The Republican victor will square off against the winner of the Democratic primary, which pits ex-TV news anchor Alan Cohn, Iraq War veteran and law student Jesse Philippe and Navy veteran and state Rep. Alan Hattersley, who won the state House seat Spano left open in 2018 when he ran for Congress.
Both races were designated as battleground races by Ballotpedia.
• 18th Congressional District: Two-term Republican incumbent Brian Mast and retired policer officer Nick Vessio will vie in the GOP primary and face the winner of the Democratic primary between attorney and Navy veteran Pam Keith and former Florida deputy state solicitor Oz Vazquez.
• 19th Congressional District: A battle of Republican heavyweights to replace retiring U.S. Rep Francis Rooney features nine candidates in the primary: state Reps. Byron Donalds and Dane Eagle, disabilities advocate Darren Aquino, fast food mogul Casey Askar, physician William Figlesthaler, Fort Myers Mayor Randy Henderson, Collier County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Kowal, Ave Maria law grad Christy McLaughlin and former Minnesota lawmaker Dan Severson.
Whoever emerges will face the winner of the Democratic primary between Florida Golf Coast University professor Cindy Banyai and financial adviser David Holden.
• 26th Congressional District: First-term Democrat incumbent Debbie Mucarsel-Powell will not be challenged in a primary and will square off in November against the winner of the GOP primary between Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez and Omar Blanco, the former head of Miami-Dade Firefighters Local 1403.
Trump has endorsed Giménez, who has a long career in south Florida politics, for a seat Republicans believe they can flip.