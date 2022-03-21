Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns.
While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate with advantages during a campaign. Fundraising can also indicate party momentum.
This article lists top fundraisers in the Florida House of Representatives, overall and by party. It is based on campaign finance reports that officeholders in and candidates for the House submitted to the Florida Department of State. It includes activity between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021.
Top fundraisers in the Florida House of Representatives by party
The top fundraisers in Florida House of Representatives elections are shown below. Individuals are presented with the office that they are on the ballot for in 2022, if applicable.
In the Democratic Party, the top fundraisers were:
- Hillary Cassel (District 99) – $352,615
- Allison Tant – $261,471
- Fentrice Driskell – $136,714
- Andrew Learned – $134,879
- Daryl Campbell (District 94) – $119,973
In the Republican Party, the top fundraisers were:
- Jason Fischer – $823,631
- Colleen Burton – $748,268
- Blaise Ingoglia – $459,648
- Randy Fine – $327,629
- David Smith – $246,036
Fundraising totals
Overall, Democratic officeholders and candidates raised $2.69 million in this period. Republican officeholders and candidates raised $10.19 million. Combined, all House fundraisers in the Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021, filing period raised $12.88 million.
The five largest Democratic fundraisers were responsible for 37% of all Democratic House fundraising. The five largest Republican fundraisers were responsible for 26% of all Republican House fundraising.
The table below provides additional data from the campaign finance reports from the top ten fundraisers during this period.
TOP TEN FUNDRAISERS – FLORIDA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES (January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021)
Name Party Affiliation Raised Spent
- Jason Fischer Republican Party $823,631 $70,636
- Colleen Burton Republican Party $748,268 $522,311
- Blaise Ingoglia Republican Party $459,648 $40,122
- Hillary Cassel Democratic Party $352,615 $83,475
- Randy Fine Republican Party $327,629 $125,411
- Allison Tant Democratic Party $261,471 $18,604
- David Smith Republican Party $246,036 $68,609
- Clay Yarborough Republican Party $230,083 $14,738
- Erin Grall Republican Party $210,441 $26,686
- Tommy Gregory Republican Party $210,394 $67,691
Campaign finance reporting periods
The data above are based on campaign finance reports that candidate PACs submitted to the Florida Department of State. Candidate PACs represent individuals who have run for state or local office at any point, including past and present officeholders. This article does not include non-candidate PACs. In 2022, Transparency USA will publish campaign finance data after the following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.
Report Name Report Due Date
- 2022 Q4 Data (2021 M12) 1/10/2022
- 2022 M3 4/11/2022
- 2022 Primary 2 7/8/2022
- 2022 Primary 5 8/5/2022
- 2022 General 1 9/2/2022
- 2022 General 3 9/30/2022
This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections.