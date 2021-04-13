Florida Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater, center, talks to guests and reporters about the beginning of hurricane season as Tasha Carter, Florida Director of Consumer Services, left, and David Altmaier, Florida Insurance Commissioner, right, listen at the Florida International University Wall of Wind, Wednesday, June 1, 2016, in Miami, before a high speed destructive demonstration on a makeshift construction with a Pre-Andrew code toe-nailed roof. Atwater hosted the event recognizing the beginning of hurricane season on June 1st at the Florida International University Wall of Wind. He talked about various types of financial preparations the state, and other organizations have made to protect consumers from being impacted by the next big storm.