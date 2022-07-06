(The Center Square) – Florida residents are experiencing the second-highest impact from inflation, according to a new report.
Merchant Maverick ranked Florida as having the third highest impact, behind only Louisiana, based on a score that included rankings of consumer price index change, regional price parity, state sales tax rate and median household income.
"Florida’s high cost of living relative to other states (regional price parity ranks 36th nationwide, which means it’s higher than that of 35 other states), substantial sales tax (7.01%, 28th nationwide or higher than 27 other states), and low median income ($58,368, putting it in the poorest 10 states) all have the Sunshine State reeling from inflation," analyst Chris Motola wrote.
Motola wrote than many states in the South and Southeast are victims of their own success and have seen an influx of residents, which can lead to inflation.
Earlier this year, moving company U-Haul named Florida as one of the largest states for growth based upon their moving index. Florida was second, behind only Texas.
"Inflation is a problem everywhere, but the price of necessary staples has risen faster in the Southern region of the country," Motola wrote. "In particular, Southern states with high sales tax and low median household income may be feeling the biggest squeeze."
Residents of South Florida cities particularly have been hit hard.
"South Florida has been especially hard-hit by inflation and particularly housing and gas prices, with cities like Tampa and Miami experiencing drastically higher prices this year over last," Motola wrote.