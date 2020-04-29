(The Center Square) – A new report from the personal finance website WalletHub says five Florida cities are among the 20 cities where COVID-19 has affected unemployment the most.
WalletHub's report, released Wednesday, sought to identify where workers have been affected most by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. To do so, WalletHub compared 180 cities based on increases in unemployment. It compared the rise in unemployment from March 2020 with March 2019 and January 2020 to determine the overall rank.
Hialeah ranked second on the list of cities with the biggest growth in unemployment because of the coronavirus. Seattle was No. 1.
Miami (fourth), Orlando (13th), Port St. Lucie (14th) and Fort Lauderdale (20th) also were in the top 20. No other state had more cities in the top 20 than Florida. Nevada had three cities in the top 20, and Colorado and California had three.
Jacksonville (21st), Pembroke Pines (25th), St. Petersburg (27th), Cape Coral (32nd), Tampa (33rd) and Tallahassee (38th) were in the top 50.
Hialeah and Miami ranked first and second, respectively, in the U.S. in highest growth in unemployment from January to March.
Over the past six weeks, more than 1 million Floridians have filed initial unemployment claims.