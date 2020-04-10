(The Center Square) – Until Saturday, none of Florida’s 96,000 prison inmates had tested positive for COVID-19, although 28 of the state’s 23,000 corrections workers statewide had been diagnosed with the disease since March 24.
The state’s Department of Corrections (DOC) reported Thursday that 31 state inmates now have tested positive, including 30 in one private prison near Pensacola.
DOC also reported 42 corrections workers statewide have been diagnosed with COVID-19, up from 40 on Wednesday, 37 on Tuesday and 29 on Monday.
With Thursday’s update, the disease now has been diagnosed in at least 21 state prisons and three probation offices. Florida’s prison system, the nation’s third largest, spans 143 sites, including 50 prisons, 17 annexes and seven private institutions.
New positive tests among prison staff were logged Wednesday and Thursday at Hernando, Lowell, Wakulla and Hamilton correctional institutions, the first time coronavirus infections were reported in those prisons.
A Sumter Correctional Institute inmate also tested positive Wednesday, the first prisoner in a facility directly operated by DOC to be diagnosed with the disease, raising fears of community spread because at least one staff member there has tested positive.
Thirty inmates have tested positive since Saturday at Blackwater River Correctional Institution in Milton, a 2,000-bed private prison operated by Geo Group Inc. Six employees there also have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Blackwater and Apalachee Correctional Institute in Sneads report the most staff testing positive, each with six.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and DOC Secretary Mark Inch will not verify the number of inmates or DOC employees, including corrections officers, who have been tested for COVID-19. Nor have they disclosed how many prisoners are in medical isolation after showing signs of infection.
DeSantis has resisted calls from a wide array of organizations to expedite compassionate releases of vulnerable inmates, saying last week inmate releases could spur “society fraying.”
Groups calling for action persist and continue to grow and diversify, however. Among them is the REFORM Alliance, which includes the American Conservative Union, Americans for Prosperity and the National Urban League, among others; Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM); and the Florida Campaign for Criminal Justice Reform.
DeSantis “has the power to commute prison sentences, and he’s not doing it,” ACLU of Florida Executive Director Micah Kubic said. “To avoid a major coronavirus outbreak, we need to safely reduce the prison and jail populations.”
The coalition sent a letter to DeSantis in March suggesting a “decarceration plan” that would make recently adopted sentencing reforms retroactive and expressed concern over an alleged ”lack of effort so far” to protect inmates from the virus.
“The best answer to public health and humanitarian concerns is to get people out,” Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) Action Policy Counsel Carrie Boyd said. “Incarcerated people are highly vulnerable to outbreaks of contagious illnesses such as COVID-19. They are housed in close quarters and can’t practice social distancing.”
At Florida’s nine federal prisons, which house nearly 10,000 inmates, no confirmed cases among prisoners and staff have been reported by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons (BOP).
Nevertheless, former Florida Democratic Congresswoman Corrine Brown of Jacksonville, serving five years at a federal prison in north Florida, filed a petition for “compassionate” early release, which was rejected Monday.
Brown, 73, served in Congress from 1992 to 2016. In 2017, she was sentenced to five years after being found guilty of fraudulent use of a scholarship fund.
In her petition, Brown said she suffers from hypertension, sleep apnea, low estrogen and acid reflux, lives without a thyroid and has a heart murmur.