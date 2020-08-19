(The Center Square) – At least four Florida state representatives won Florida Senate primary contests and will contend for seats in November.
None was more impressive than Rep. Ray Rodrigues’ win over Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen, R-Fort Myers, in their GOP primary, nearly ensuring he will be switching chambers in southwest Florida’s deep-red Senate District 27.
The November slates for nine Senate races were settled before Tuesday’s primaries, with candidates not facing intra-party opponents. One Democrat – Sen. Darryl Rouson of St. Petersburg – already has been re-elected by virtue of facing no primary or general election challengers.
Tuesday’s primaries completed general election ballots for 10 of 20 open Senate seats, with Democrats looking to chip away at Republicans’ 23-17 chamber majority.
Below is a brief recap of key Senate primary results. For a complete listing, refer to the Florida Division of Elections’ Election Watch website:
• Senate District 9: Attorney Patricia Sigman defeated four Democrat opponents and will battle Republican state Rep. Jason Brodeur in November for the seat being vacated by GOP Sen. David Simmons.
Brodeur did not face a primary challenge in a purple district with a near-even voter registration base, presaging an expensive campaign for a seat Republicans have controlled since the 1990s.
• Senate District 27: Rodrigues, R-Estero, won almost 75 percent of the GOP primary vote and will face Democrat Rachel Brown in November’s election to win term-limited Republican Sen. Lizbeth Benacquisto’s seat.
Rodrigues declared his candidacy in 2019 and appeared to have an uncontested road to victory before Fitzenhagen entered the race in May after dropping out of the crowded Republican field vying for the Congressional seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney.
Fitzenhagen’s entry drew the ire of state GOP leadership and forced Rodrigues’ campaign to spend $500,000 to secure what previously had been a certain win in a district where Democrats didn’t field a challenger in 2016.
• Senate District 29: State Rep. Tina Polsky cruised past Irv Slosberg in the Democratic primary despite the former representative spending more than $1.5 million of his own money on the campaign.
Polsky will be the favorite in her November race against Republican Brian Norton, who did not face a primary opponent, in a district where Democrats hold a 12-point voter registration advantage.
The winner will assume the seat being vacated by Sen. Kevin Rader, who is not seeking re-election.
• Senate District 35: Term-limited Rep. Shevrin Jones topped five other candidates, including three former state legislators, in the Democratic primary and is almost assured of victory in November, with only write-in contender Darien Hill as an opponent.
Jones garnered 43 percent of the vote in defeating former Sen. Daphne Campbell, former firefighter Wilbur Harbin, Miami Gardens City Council member Erhabor Ighodaro, former Rep. Cynthia Stafford and outgoing Rep. Barbara Watson.
Jones was endorsed by U.S. Reps. Alcee Hastings and Debbie Wasserman Schultz; state Sen. Perry Thurston, D-Fort Lauderdale; and term-limited state Sen. Oscar Braynon II, whose vacated seat he would assume.
Jones battled COVID-19 during the campaign. In mid-July, he announced he had been cleared two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.
• Senate District 39: Rep. Javier Fernández defeated Daniel Horton-Diaz in the Democratic primary by a 59-41 percent margin and will clash with Republican state Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez in November in one of the state’s highest-profile races.
The winner of the Fernández-Rodriguez election will assume the seat vacated by term-limited GOP Sen. Anitere Flores in a district where Democrats have a slender voter registration advantage.