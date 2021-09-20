(The Center Square) – Tallahassee’s Capitol complex will shake off its summer somnambulance this first week of fall as lawmakers assemble for preliminary meetings in anticipation of January’s legislative session and the Legislature’s redistricting committees begin their once-a-decade work in earnest.
The Senate’s Reapportionment Committee, led by Sen. Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, convened for the first time Monday. The House Legislative Redistricting Committee led by Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, meets for the first time Wednesday.
The Senate committee will reapportion the state’s 40 Senate districts. The House will do so for 120 state House districts. Both chambers will participate in drafting Florida’s 28 congressional districts when the Congressional Redistricting Committee convenes Thursday.
Meanwhile, this is the first of six sets of “committee weeks” scheduled before the Legislature’s 60-day 2022 session kicks off on Jan. 11
There are similar sets of “committee weeks” scheduled for Oct. 11-15 and 18-22, Nov. 1-5, and 15-19, and Nov. 29-Dec. 2
The Senate scheduled numerous committees meetings this week between Monday and Wednesday but most were canceled, The only panels to post agendas for session this week are the Military & Veterans Affairs for Wednesday and Agriculture for Thursday.
Meanwhile, several House committees staged preliminary get-togethers Monday and chamber panels will continue to do so through the week.
The House’s Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee heard testimony from state Budget, Planning and Administration Deputy Director Rose Salinas, Health & Human Services Committee participated in a workshop on hospital care innovation, Pandemics & Public Emergencies panel received an update on Florida’s hospital systems and the Judiciary Committee heard a presentation from Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE)Commissioner Richard Swearingen on state “criminal justice data projects.”
Among issues lawmakers in pre-session meetings will mull is a plan for how to spend $6 billion in “one-time” federal aid and $2.6 billion in unexpected revenues not included in the state’s $101.5 billion Fiscal Year 2022 budget, which went into effect July 1.
With the preliminary stages of the legislative session beginning, a flap has already emerged.
House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee chair Rep. Bryan Avila, R-Miami Lakes, named “COVID-19 czar” by House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, announced Monday the chamber’s 2022 session pandemic protocols.
Under the Avila plan, vaccinations aren’t required for lawmakers, staff or visitors; masks aren’t required but “expected;” social distancing is followed “when asked by a lawmaker when in their offices;” and lawmakers’ and caucus’ offices will continue to have limited on-site staffing.
Unlike during the 2021 session, the Capitol is open to the public and will remain so under Avila’s plan. Weekly COVID-19 testing won’t be required, as it was last year for staff.
Avila’s protocols drew fire from House Democratic Co-Leader Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach, who said they’re not strident enough to protect lawmakers in Tallahassee for weeks at a time early next year.
“I really don’t want to leave my last session mid-session,” he said. “I don’t want to have to be forced out for two weeks of a 60-day period.”
Jenne said when lawmakers left Tallahassee in May, it appeared the pandemic’s end was near. But with the emergence of the delta variant, Florida is seeing its worst wave, he said, noting last week the state’s COVID-19 death toll topped 50,000.
“You see what happens when we put our guard down,” Jenne said. “When we as a state put our guard down, we have an extreme spike in COVID in the delta variant.”
Citing the “Tallahassee gunk” – when everyone during legislative sessions catches the same “bug” – Jenne said under Avila’s protocols, “The same thing will happen in this building.”