(The Center Square) – Monday marks the first day of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “full phase one” reopening plan that includes allowing restaurants to operate at half capacity for inside dining.
In a May 12-13 St. Pete Polls survey of 3,146 registered voters, however, more than two-thirds of respondents said they have no plans to go out for a sit-down meal inside a restaurant.
In the survey of 1,223 Democrats, 1,178 Republicans and 745 self-identified independents, 85.3 percent also said they plan to wear a face mask in public and 75.4 percent said they would do so at work.
According to the survey, indoor dining was overwhelmingly rejected by Democrats (77.5 percent) and independents (68.9 percent), and a majority of Republicans – 55.8 percent – also responded with “no” to the question: “Do you plan to go out and eat at restaurants now?”
When broken down by race, gender and age, no category of respondents said they’d venture into a restaurant anytime soon, with 77.5 percent of black, 72.3 percent of Hispanic and 63.5 percent of white respondents saying “no.”
Results were similar to survey questions about wearing face masks in public and at work.
In response to the survey question, “As more businesses reopen in the state, do you plan to wear a face mask when going out in public?”, 92.6 percent of Democrats, 84.3 percent of independents and 78.4 percent of Republicans answered “yes.”
In response to, “Do you plan to wear a face mask when you go to work?”, 83.8 percent of Democrats, 76 percent of independents and 66.5 percent of Republicans answered “yes.”
Under “full phase one” of DeSantis’ reopening plan, restaurants can expand to half capacity, ideally with spacing or partitions used to enforce a “low-risk environment;” retailers, museums, libraries can allow 50 percent capacities if local governments agree; and gyms and fitness centers can reopen at half capacity, beginning today.
The governor developed the plan after receiving input from his 22-member Re-Open Florida Task Force Committee, which gleaned suggestions from four subgroups that met over a week in late April.
DeSantis often has said that while declining hospitalization, death and positivity rates of COVID-19 tests indicate the state has “flattened the curve” and has contained the spread of the disease, a “slow, methodical approach” to reopening is necessary to assure Floridians the risk of infection is low and it is safe to patronize businesses such as restaurants.
People are “just frightened to the dickens,” he said in early May.
According to a nationwide poll by the University of Chicago Divinity School and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, almost two-thirds of respondents, even those not affiliated with a religion, believe the COVID-19 outbreak is a message from God.
The poll found 31 percent of Americans who believe in God feel “strongly” the virus is “a sign of God telling humanity to change, with the same number feeling it is “somewhat” a warning from God.
Evangelical Protestants are most likely to believe that “strongly,” at 43 percent, compared with 28 percent of Catholics and mainline Protestants.
Overall, 82 percent of respondents said they believe in God and 26 percent said their “sense of faith or spirituality” has grown stronger since the coronavirus outbreak.
Of the respondents who said they believe in God, 55 percent said they feel “strongly” or “somewhat” that God will protect them from being infected.
Evangelical Protestants were most likely to believe so, with 43 percent saying they believe “strongly” and another 30 percent “somewhat” that God would protect them from the virus.