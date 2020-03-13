(The Center Square) – Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate and CNN contributor Andrew Gillum said Friday he “had too much to drink” but was not under the influence of methamphetamines in a Miami Beach hotel Thursday night.
Police responded to 911 call involving a potential crystal meth overdose, where the former Tallahassee mayor was present and “unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state.”
According to incident reports filed by Miami Beach Police Department officers, the city’s Fire Rescue officers responded to a call from the Mondrian South Beach Hotel “in reference to a cardiac arrest” involving “Mr. Dyson,” later identified as Travis Dyson, 30.
“Officers then made contact with two other males who were inside the hotel room,” the incident report continues. Gillum, 40, was one. Aldo Mejias, 56, was the other.
The Miami Beach Police report says officers then spotted “clear plastic baggies containing suspected crystal meth on both the bed and floor of the hotel room” that were confiscated and “impounded … for destruction.”
The report says “officers then attempted to speak to Mr. Gillum. Mr. Gillum was unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state. Mr. Gillum left the hotel room and returned to his residence without incident.”
The police report notes fire rescue units “responded a second time to the hotel” to conduct “a welfare check on Mr. Gillum” who was reported “in stable condition.”
Miami Beach Police Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez told Florida Politics on Friday his department is not pursuing criminal charges against Gillum.
Gillum released a statement Friday denying he was under the influence of meth.
"I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends,” Gillum said in a written release. “While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.”
In the Miami Beach Police incident report, Mejias told police he gave Dyson his credit card information to rent the room. When he arrived around 11 p.m., Mejias told police he found Gillum and Dyson inside and both appeared to be "under the influence of an unknown substance."
Mejias said he saw Dyson collapsed on the bed and “Gillum inside the bathroom vomiting” and called 911.
Gillum, a progressive Democrat, was defeated in November 2018’s gubernatorial election by Gov. Ron DeSantis by 33,000 votes, a margin of less than 0.4 percent.
A three-year, $500,000 FBI investigation into corruption during Gillum’s four years as Tallahassee mayor dogged his gubernatorial campaign.
The FBI and state probes examined 2016 trips Gillum took to Costa Rica and New York City with lobbyists and “businessmen” – two undercover FBI agents – seeking to invest in projects managed by Tallahassee’s community redevelopment agency.
Last April, Gillum paid a $5,000 fine in a settlement with the Florida Ethics Commission for accepting gifts from lobbyist Adam Corey – free tickets to the play Hamilton. Four other counts of ethics violations from the probe were dropped.
Just before that half-decade investigation of Gillum concluded, another began in January 2019, when a federal grand jury subpoenaed him for records dating back to 2015 related to three nonprofits associated with his gubernatorial campaign and the Forward Florida political committee. That probe remains active.
Last spring, Gillum announced he would use $3.5 million of the $37 million raised, but not spent, by his Forward Florida PAC to register 1 million more Democratic voters in the state by 2020.