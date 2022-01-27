(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis met with physicians and patients to highlight real-world clinical success of monoclonal antibody treatments at a roundtable discussion Wednesday at Miami-Dade College, North Campus.
Participants told DeSantis about how the treatments have helped patients as recently as last week.
The roundtable was held after the Food and Drug Administration on Monday night announced via a news release that it was rescinding authorization of the Eli Lilly and Regeneron monoconal treatments. The next day, appointments of more than 2,000 Floridians scheduled to receive the treatments were cancelled.
“This decision was made without clinical data and without any advance warning to states and medical providers, leaving sick Floridians scrambling to find an alternative treatment,” DeSantis said during a news conference Tuesday ahead of the roundtable. “Thousands of Floridians, who were already in the system and waiting to get treatment woke up to an email saying that these treatments were now prohibited. It is fundamentally wrong and not the way we should treat people in this country.”
Dr. Kenneth Sheppke, deputy secretary of the Florida Department of Health, said monoclonal treatments have been scientifically proven to be effective against the virus.
“The value of monoclonals cannot be understated in the ability to treat people with this disease,” he said, adding that views on treatments appear to be conflicting.
“We have two pieces of conflicting data, we have this study on cells that suggests it might be less effective against Omicron and we have real world experience in humans where we have seen really excellent outcomes,” Sheppke said. “Floridians and the rest of the nation have come to expect the availability of these treatments and it is really important for us as physicians to have those tools at our disposal to make the decisions on what treatment is best for patients.”
Dr. David Farcy, chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center, said the center’s been studying the effectiveness of monoclonals and published its first paper on its findings. Researchers found that they “had an amazing reduction on hospital admissions.” Over a six-week period, an estimated 1,000 patients who were considered high-risk received monoclonals. The center only saw single digits of patients, less than 5%, who came back needing to be admitted to the hospital, he said.
“We are not here to say that one is better than the other, we need prospective data, meaning we need data to be studied forward,” he added.
One monoclonal treatment, sotrovimab made by GlaxoSmithKline, works but there’s not enough supply to meet demand.
"The federal government’s had six, seven, eight months to stockpile this sotrovimab, and they didn’t do it,” DeSantis said. "So you haven’t prepared on the sotrovimab. So why not let some of the other folks use these other treatments?"
Dr. Dwight Reynolds, the owner and medical director of Centers for Heath Promotion, said he was “disheartened” to tell 18 patients that he couldn’t provide them with monoclonals after he learned the FDA pulled the EUA for the medications he’s used for most of his COVID-19 patients.
"For me, to take off the table arsenals that have been extremely important was bothersome to me, and this was the first time that I really felt that I had to speak up," he said. “I have treated approximately 200 patients over the last two weeks in my practice in Coral Springs. Out of 200 patients I personally called the next day, they have had absolutely no problem with the medication, and they all are doing well.”
Scott Fortney, a patient who attended the round table, described how the treatment helped him. He said after he tested positive for the coronavirus he immediately had the treatment scheduled for the next day. Within 20 minutes of his appointment time he received the treatment, went home “and went on with my day,” he said. The next morning, he woke up feeling better, he said, and another 24 hours later he said he woke up and “could breathe.”
“I can say without fail I felt so much better, had more energy, went to my desk working, and felt better without doubt,” Fortney said. “My roommate, who tested positive, elected not to take the treatment, and to this day she feels terrible. My biggest fear is that this option wouldn’t be available to her. This is an option that’s not harming people, let’s give them a choice. Let them make that choice with their physician.”
Another round table participant, Frank Schlotter, whose monoclonal treatment was cancelled, said, “We had a plan and feel healthy for our age, but we were holding out for the mAb treatment if we were to get sick. When we tested positive, not knowing how sick we were going to get, we signed up for the treatment and were blindsided when the appointments were cancelled.”
However, Tampa General Hospital said doctors stopped using monoclonal therapies weeks ago because they weren’t working, Fox News 13 reported.
And Dr. Frederick Southwick, a Gainesville infectious disease specialist, said, "to continue to treat patients with an ineffective drug that is known to have adverse side effects is irresponsible and is not within the standard of care for infectious disease practitioners."
He added, "Remdesivir can be effective. If we can get the GSK monoclonal, that will be effective, and certainly the paxlovid, the Pfizer drug, will be very effective. So those are the key. Focus on what works and stop focusing on what doesn’t work.”