(The Center Square) – Former Florida Coalition for Domestic Violence CEO Tiffany Carr failed to appear before the Florida House Public Integrity & Ethics Committee on Thursday.
No one was holding their breath.
“As of this point, Tiffany Carr has not shown up – not surprisingly – for her deposition,” committee Chairman Tom Leek, R-Daytona Beach, said before the panel agreed to hold Carr in contempt and issue a new round of subpoenas in a widening probe into Florida Coalition for Domestic Violence (FCDV) and its alleged misuse of millions in federal and state money.
Leek said the committee will continue its investigation after the session concludes Friday by “gathering documents and interviewing witnesses” through May.
New subpoenas were issued for FCDV's accounting firms, attorneys that have worked with it, and retailers such as Amazon and Target for “unusual charges.”
The committee also wants to “look at to what extent the (Department of Children and Families) is responsible” for failing in oversight of the FCADV and “whether there was collusion with the department or with members of the department,” Leek said.
Carr is one of 13 former and current FCADV board members and staff officers to be subpoenaed to testify about how the nonprofit spent money when it was Florida’s exclusive domestic violence service provider with an annual $50 million budget.
FCADV Chief Financial Officer Patricia Duarte and Chief Operating Officer Sandra Barnett testified before Leek’s committee Feb. 27 that Carr funneled unspent DCF grant money into paid time off (PTO) days for her and select staff.
When she resigned from her $761,000-a-year position in early November, Carr cashed in 465 PTO days from fiscal year 2017 and 620 from fiscal 2018, nearly $4.3 million, meaning she was paid about $7.5 million during a three-year span.
The House has attempted to serve Carr at least a dozen times at her Florida homes in Tallahassee and Port St. Joe and at her North Carolina homes in Highlands and Cashiers.
On three successive days, a process server accompanied by a Macon County sheriff’s deputy were denied access to Carr’s $1.9 million home in a Cashiers’ gated community by security guards.
Last week, the House waived its rules to serve a subpoena on Carr by “any means sufficient” because Carr is seeking to “evade personal service.”
House Speaker José Oliva, R-Hialeah, has since tried to deliver a subpoena to Carr via Twitter, and House attorneys have emailed subpoenas to Carr and Tallahassee attorney Chris Kise, who is representing Carr.
The committee heard presentations by the state attorney general’s office, the DCF, Governor’s Office Chief Inspector General Melinda Miguel and Meg Baldwin, executive director of Tallahassee-based Refuge House.
Baldwin said “some quick math” determined for a “mere $6 million,” her eight-county program could have provided 18,597 individual “survivor services,” including 12,027 phone referrals, 1,108 shelter days, 1,527 counseling sessions and 3,843 protective injunctions served.
The FCADV and Carr now are also under investigation by federal authorities. Northern District of Florida U.S. Attorney Larry Keefe on Tuesday served a subpoena on the FCADV’s Tallahassee office.
Last week, DCF filed a 77-page, 51-count lawsuit against FCADV, seven board members and five executive staff, including Carr.
Also last week, Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit seeking to freeze $1.4 million in FCADV assets. The FCADV this week accepted a request to place the assets in a receivership.
Mark C. Healy, executive vice president of Jacksonville-based Michael Moecker & Associates, has been appointed to serve as receiver of FCADV and its foundation.