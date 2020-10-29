(The Center Square) – If Floridians approve a proposed constitutional amendment to turn closed partisan primaries into open, top-two referendums that all voters can participate in, then that will be the law, the Florida Supreme Court conclusively has determined.
In a unanimous ruling, the court rejected a petition filed by Central Florida Urban League’s Glenton Gilzean Jr., who argued the All Voters Vote ballot measure – Amendment 3 – would "bleach" Florida electoral districts where minority electorates now elect minority representatives.
Amendment 3 would overhaul the state’s primary election system for governor, cabinet and legislative races by going to a top-two runoff system. Voters – including the state’s nearly 4 million unaffiliated registered voters – could cast ballots in primary elections regardless of party affiliation.
Gilzean’s petition did not seek to remove Amendment 3 from the ballot. Nearly 7.4 million of the state’s 14.4 million voters already had cast ballots by Wednesday, according to the Florida Division of Elections.
Instead, the petition asked the court to issue a ‘writ of mandamus’ instructing county elections officials to not certify tallies on the proposal, essentially nullifying the vote regardless of outcome.
In its Wednesday ruling, the court determined Gilzean did not have a “clear legal right to the requested relief” and that county elections officials don’t have “an indisputable legal duty to perform the requested action.”
In conclusion, it said, “No motion for rehearing, clarification or reinstatement will be entertained by this court,” meaning if 60% of voters approve Amendment 3, it’s the law of the land.
Achieving that required 60% majority may prove more problematic for Amendment 3 than surviving numerous legal challenges.
According to a Florida Atlantic University survey of 937 voters from Oct. 24-25, 58% approved Amendment 3, 29% were opposed and 13% were uncertain.
In a University of Northern Florida Public Opinion Research Lab poll of 3,000 voters from Oct. 1-4, 58% supported the measure, 36% were opposed and 6% were undecided.
Amendment 3 is sponsored by All Voters Vote, primarily funded by billionaire south Florida health care executive Mike Fernandez, a GOP fundraiser who left the party after President Donald Trump’s election.
Fernandez has contributed nearly $6.8 million, including $1.2 million last week, to All Voters Vote, which has raised $8.53 million.
Amendment 3 is opposed by political parties, advocacy groups and the Florida Legislative Black Caucus, which claims it would undermine the 1965 federal Voting Rights Act and Florida’s 2010 Fair Districts Amendment.
The state's Republican and Democratic parties have not spent money directly to battle the measure, but both participated in failed court challenges to get Amendment 3 off the ballot.
“Today’s court decision allows an ill-conceived ballot amendment to be voted on before all the implications are understood,” House Speaker-Designate Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Beach, and Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, said in a joint statement. “This amendment will change elections in ways no one can accurately predict and may result in a loss of representation by certain demographic groups or geographic regions. Amendment 3 could do irreparable harm to our political process.”
The current political process doesn’t work, All Voters Vote Chairperson Glenn Burhans responded in statement.
“From the beginning this has been an abuse of the judicial process and mere political theater by the two major political parties,” Burhans said. “We are glad the Florida Supreme Court unanimously agreed and rejected the claim out-of-hand, while also taking the extraordinary step to preemptively rule that no rehearing, clarification, or reinstatement will be entertained by the court. It is time for the voters to decide whether to let All Voters Vote.”