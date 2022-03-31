For many American cities, 2021 was the most violent year in decades. Ten major U.S. cities experienced the highest number of homicides on record, and a dozen more had homicide rates comparable to those of the 1990s. Aggravated assault, the most common violent crime, rose 12 percent nationwide. State legislators across the country have risen to the challenge by setting sensible policies that will improve offender rehabilitation, get former criminals back to work, and ultimately reduce crime.
This year, legislators in Florida and Utah stood out as national leaders in public safety policy. In Florida, people on probation will soon be able to earn time off of their supervision sentences by completing educational programs or gaining stable employment. On the other side of the country, Utah Rep. Karianne Lisonbee championed an innovative bill that financially rewards probation and parole departments for increasing the number of people who secure steady jobs. Both of these policies target a staggering source of criminal activity: more than one in five people sent to prison committed a new crime while on probation or parole.
Jobs are the single best path out of a criminal lifestyle. Jobs connect people with law-abiding and productive members of their communities, provide structure and routine, and promote financial independence. It is no surprise that researchers conclude consistently that employment lowers an offender’s chances of committing another crime.
The U.S. Department of Justice found that employed probationers were five times more likely to complete probation without new crimes or technical violations than the unemployed. The same study found that eight out of ten probationers who were returned to prison were unemployed. Research suggests a similar trend for people coming out of prison, who are three times as likely to avoid new crimes in the first two years of release if they hold full-time employment, even briefly.
The policies adopted by Florida and Utah approach the issue of employment from two different angles. Florida’s reward system targets probationers themselves, encouraging offenders to take ownership of their reformation and re-entry into society. This model has worked well in other states. Similar so-called “earned time credit” policies in Arizona, Kentucky, and South Carolina successfully reduced crime. In South Carolina, the number of people on probation and parole who committed new offenses dropped by 60 percent in the eight years after the legislature adopted an earned time credit policy. Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls said of the new policy: “Probation incentives are about giving people second chances while also setting high expectations. This policy will get more people to work, help officers focus on higher risk cases, and make our communities safer.”
Utah’s alternative approach targets the institutional incentives of probation and parole departments. Rep. Lisonbee’s bill recognizes that probation and parole officers are in a unique position to help offenders leave behind lives of crime and begin more productive chapters of their lives. Departments that increase the employment rate of their caseloads are given $2,500 per additional employed person, plus another $2,500 per person who completes probation or parole with a stable job. Departments are free to use these funds for vocational programming, career coaches, behavioral therapists, or new technology.
While Utah’s new policy is unique in that it rewards departments for increasing their caseloads’ employment outcomes, other states also use financial incentives to improve the performance of their probation and parole departments. Following Arizona’s adoption of a similar program, the number of probationers who successfully completed probation without legal infractions rose by nearly one-third. At the same time, crime statewide dropped by more than a quarter. Last year, Arizona doubled down on performance-based incentives for probation departments by reviving their program, which the legislature had repealed during a fiscal crisis nearly a decade ago. Other states, as varied as Texas and Illinois, have also experienced considerable success from using incentives to motivate probation officers to do a better job rehabilitating probationers and keeping them out of crime.
Florida and Utah’s legislatures demonstrated bold leadership on public safety this year. Legislators in these states looked to more creative crime reduction strategies that still give offenders a second chance. Policies like those adopted by Florida and Utah create virtuous cycles that get more people back to work, foster upward socioeconomic mobility, and make our communities safer.