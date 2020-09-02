(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has lifted his moratorium on nursing home visitation, allowing family and friends to see 154,000 residents in more than 4,000 long-term care centers across the state for the first time in 175 days.
DeSantis agreed to allow nursing home and long-term care center visitation in accordance with recommendations presented by the Task Force for the Safe and Limited Reopening of Long Term Care Communities, a panel he appointed last month to craft a visitation “road map going forward.”
Under the task force’s rules, which are only applicable if operators choose to allow visitation, visitors must make appointments, be at least 18 years old, wear personal protective equipment, pass a novel coronavirus screening and be limited to two at a time. Only 10 percent of residents can receive visitors at one time.
The task force submitted preliminary guidelines last week that prohibited visitors from hugging or kissing residents at the insistence of Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees. That recommendation was not included the executive order DeSantis issued Tuesday. The order allows essential caregivers to touch and hug loved ones.
To allow visitation, nursing homes and long-term care centers must go 14 days without any new coronavirus cases among staff or residents.
Of the 154,000 Floridians residing in long-term care facilities, Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew said 3,400 have tested positive for the coronavirus, down from a June-July peak of nearly 10,000.
Mayhew said more than 62 percent of the state’s 4,000-plus nursing homes and assisted living centers would qualify for visitation because they haven’t reported a new coronavirus case since Aug. 11. She cited the same stats from Aug. 25 on Tuesday that she did last week.
“Part of having a healthy society is understanding that human beings seek affection,” said DeSantis, who paused several times in an emotional address to the task force. “Many of the folks understand that they have loved ones who are in the last stage of their life. They’re not demanding a medical miracle. They’re not having unrealistic expectations. They just would like to be able to say goodbye or to hug somebody.”
DeSantis acknowledged there are risks in allowing nursing home visitation.
“On anything you do, there’s going to be some risk. You have to weigh that risk, and it is a small risk, against the certain harm of isolation,” he said. “It shows that beyond this issue, you’ve got to have a can-do approach. The baseline law is that you have a right to visitation.”
In mid-April, 44 states prohibited or restricted nursing home visitation, with 26 states relaxing the ban by mid-July and 18 states, including Florida, drafting guidelines for resumed visitation.
Thirty-four states have issued guidelines for nursing home visits and 27 for assisted living facility visits, according to LeadingAge, which represents nonprofit senior service providers.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday announced nursing home visitations could resume but only outdoors and without touching. West Virginia also resumed nursing home visitation last week.
DeSantis also extended his moratorium on evictions through Oct. 1 for the fifth time since March, prohibiting landlords and banks from initiating legal eviction and foreclosure proceedings against Floridians who have fallen behind on rent or mortgage payments.
Under the emergency order posted Tuesday night, landlords can file against delinquent tenants but “final action” cannot be taken if occupants prove they cannot pay rent or mortgages because of COVID-19.
They must still pay backlogged payments when they are no longer “adversely impacted” by the pandemic.