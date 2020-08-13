(The Center Square) – It’s been a rough stretch for Marion Hammer, the National Rifle Association’s diminutive but fierce Florida lobbyist for nearly half a century.
Hammer was named as a recipient of hundreds of thousands of dollars in allegedly illegal payments from NRA executives in a lawsuit filed last week by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
On Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle’s dismissal of her lawsuit against California attorney Lawrence Sorensen for emailing her graphic photos of gunshot wounds suffered by victims in the Valentine’s Day 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead.
Hammer sued Sorensen, claiming he violated Florida cyberstalking and harassment laws and charging him with intentional infliction of emotional distress.
The Atlanta-based appeals court’s 14-page decision determined Hammer’s lawsuit did not include “enough facts” that any laws were violated.
Hammer, 81, has been the executive director of Unified Sportsmen of Florida (USF), an NRA affiliate, since it was created in 1976.
She served as the NRA’s first woman president between 1995-98 and has been an influential lobbyist in Tallahassee since the 1970s, successfully pushing for bills that earned Florida its “Gunshine State” sobriquet, including the 2005 "Stand Your Ground" law.
Hammer aggressively lobbied against gun-control provisions included in a school safety bill adopted in the wake of the Stoneman Douglas shooting. Sorensen emailed Hammer the graphic photos in its aftermath, spurring her to file the lawsuit, which Hinkle dismissed in November 2018.
Conceding that Sorensen emailing the photos “unsolicited to anyone, even a public figure who advocates gun rights, was inappropriate, indeed disgusting,” Hinkle ruled they were protected by the First Amendment and Hammer was not entitled to damages.
Hammer was identified last week as “Board Member No. 5” in James’ 169-page lawsuit seeking to dissolve the NRA’s status as a 501(c)(4) not-for-profit charitable corporation registered in New York since 1871.
James’ lawsuit charges NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre and other executives with the “diversion of millions of dollars away from the charitable mission of the organization for personal use by senior leadership, awarding contracts to the financial gain of close associates and family, and appearing to dole out lucrative no-show contracts to former employees in order to buy their silence and continued loyalty.”
James’ complaint said the NRA “routinely” entered into agreements with board members “without adhering to applicable requirements under NRA policy and New York law requiring a Board determination in advance that the transaction was fair, reasonable and in the NRA’s best interest.”
The complaint cited unapproved payments to “Board Member No. 5” from the “Executive Vice President’s Consulting Budget” since 2004, including a 10-year contract executed in April 2018 to pay Hammer $220,000 annually.
“Board Member No. 5 also receives compensation from NRA-ILA (Institute for Legislative Action) and through grants paid to an organization called the Unified Sportsmen of Florida,” the lawsuit reads. “LaPierre testified that, combined, Board Member No. 5 receives about $400,000 in annual compensation from the NRA.”
In her July 1 quarterly lobbyist compensation report filed with the Florida Office of Legislative Services (OLS), Hammer said her lobbying compensation was between $160,000 and $200,000.
Hammer was accused last year of not reporting her Florida lobbyist income since at least 2007 after documents presented to the NRA board in April 2019 revealed she was paid more than a $750,000 between 2014-18, including $270,000 in 2018.
Sen. Perry Thurston, D-Fort Lauderdale, filed a complaint last July against Hammer, accusing her of failing to report her compensation for more than a decade.
OLS counsel Audrey Moore directed Hammer in August to amend documents for 2016-19 to reflect she was employed by USF to represent the NRA.