(The Center Square) – MSC Cruises has announced it plans to launch two cruise ships from PortMiami and one from Port Canaveral in November and make port calls in Jamaica, Mexico, the Cayman Islands and the company’s private island in the Bahamas.
Swiss-based, Italian-owned MSC is the first cruise operator to announce a revised cruise schedule after the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the industry’s largest trade group, on Friday suspended cruises from U.S. ports until Sept. 15.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention banned cruising from U.S. ports March 13. That order expires July 24.
CLIA’s extension of the no-sail order dashed hopes for a late-summer revival for the $8-billion-a-year cruise industry in Florida, where 14 cruise lines operate at least 63 ships out of five ports and employ nearly 150,000 state residents.
“Due to the ongoing situation within the U.S. related to COVID-19, CLIA member cruise lines have decided to voluntarily extend the period of suspended passenger operations,” CLIA said in a statement. “Although we had hoped that cruise activity could resume as soon as possible after (July 24), it is increasingly clear that more time will be needed to resolve barriers to resumption in the United States.”
CLIA members include Florida-based Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Virgin Voyages and Disney Cruise Lines.
CLIA maintains members opted for a mid-September resumption of U.S. sailings to allow more consultation with the CDC.
The CDC supports the delay, citing the difficulty quelling outbreaks on ships, noting 42,000 crew members of U.S-ported cruiseliners remain at sea without pay because they are COVID-19 positive.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez has waived berthing fees at PortMiami through July 12 so cruise ships with stranded crew can refuel and take on supplies.
“Sailings without guest passengers and with a markedly reduced crew size since April has continued to prove how difficult it is to control and eradicate COVID infections and outbreaks in the maritime environment,” CDC said.
The two-month delay in resuming cruises will hurt recovery efforts in Florida, which features the world’s three top passenger-traffic ports: PortMiami, Port Canaveral and Port Everglades.
According to CLIA, the industry’s direct expenditures in Florida created 149,020 jobs and $7.1 billion in wages and salaries in 2016.
More than 11.5 million passenger and crew visits from cruise ships to Florida ports in 2016 produced another $1.05 billion in onshore spending, CLIA reported.
Several lines planned to resume cruises as early as July 31, but would have needed CDC-approved plans to do so. The CDC is reviewing plans submitted by several operators, but none has been green-lighted.
“Although we are confident that future cruises will be healthy and safe, and will fully reflect the latest protective measures, we also feel it is appropriate to err on the side of caution to help ensure the best interests of our passengers and crew members,” the CLIA statement said.
Norwegian Cruise Line announced when cruising resumes it will have capacity to diagnose and treat COVID-19 onboard, create a public-health officer position for each ship, take passengers’ temperatures before boarding and increase frequency of cleaning on board.
Virgin Voyages, which canceled cruises though mid-October, said it is developing “a reliable, quick and simple test” that it can use to check people before they board.
The three other largest cruise companies – Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Cruises and MSC Cruises – have not announced health protocols for passenger cruises.