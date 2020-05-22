(The Center Square) – The Florida Supreme Court has ruled death row inmates cannot retroactively request sentencing hearings that would apply higher standards for determining mental competency mandated by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2014.
The 4-1 ruling reversed the court’s 2016 finding that allowed condemned prisoners to seek new sentencing hearings based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s higher intellectual disability standards.
Thursday’s decision marks the fourth time the panel has repealed previous Florida Supreme Court rulings since it was refashioned by Gov. Ron DeSantis early last year with appointments of conservative judges to replace three liberal justices.
The three – Barbara Pariente, R. Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince – were forced into age-mandated retirement the day DeSantis took office in January 2019 and were succeeded by Barbara Lagoa, Robert Luck and Carlos Muniz.
Lagoa and Luck have ascended to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, leaving DeSantis two vacancies to fill. He has delayed naming the new justices during the COVID-19 emergency.
With the three retirements, a 4-3 liberal majority became a 6-1 – now 4-1 – conservative bloc, leaving Justice Jorge Labarga the lone dissenter in a series of decisions over the past year, including:
• In May 2019, the Court repealed a 2017 ruling about expert-witness standards.
• In January, the Court reversed a 2016 decision requiring unanimous jury recommendations in death penalty sentences.
• In May, the Court redefined standards for circumstantial-evidence convictions, revising a 1981 finding.
Thursday’s ruling was no different.
The court ruled Harry Phillips cannot appeal his death sentence for a 1982 murder because he is intellectually disabled. His claim to be intellectually disabled was denied during trial because he did not meet Florida’s definition – an IQ of 70 or below.
In 2002, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that executing the intellectually disabled is unconstitutional but allowed states to establish definitions of “intellectually disabled.”
In 2014, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled condemned individuals in Florida with IQ scores up to 75 could challenge a death sentence. In 2016, the Florida Supreme Court allowed a condemned prisoner to get a new sentencing hearing based on the 2014 U.S. Supreme Court decision.
On Thursday, however, Chief Justice Charles Canady and justices Ricky Polston, Alan Lawson and Muniz ruled the 2016 decision should not be retroactively applied to sentences imposed before 2014.
On Jan. 23, the court, in a 4-1 opinion, said jurists “got it wrong” in 2016, when they determined sentencing someone to death without a unanimous jury recommendation does not constitute “cruel and unusual” punishment under the U.S. Constitution’s Eighth Amendment.
“We hold (Florida’s) Constitution’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment does not require a unanimous jury recommendation – or any jury recommendation – before a death sentence can be imposed,” wrote Canady, Polston, Lawson and Muniz.
A January 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Hurst v. Florida determined the state gave too much authority to judges, a breach of the Eighth Amendment.
The Florida Supreme Court in October 2016 applied the ruling in reviewing the Hurst case – a judge imposed the death sentence after a 7-5 jury recommendation – and required juries unanimously find “aggravating factors” in issuing death penalty recommendations.
But in January, the newly configured court said the 2016 decision went too far.
“Without legal justification, this court used Hurst v. Florida – a narrow and predictable (U.S. Supreme Court) ruling that should have had limited practical effect on the administration of the death penalty in our state – as an occasion to disregard decades of settled (U.S.) and Florida precedent,” the opinion said.
How the decision will stand is uncertain after the U.S. Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling in April that death penalty recommendations must be unanimous.