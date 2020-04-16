(The Center Square) – One day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stripped the Department of Economic Opportunity commissioner of his responsibilities over the state's unemployment benefits process, new numbers show a 7 percent increase in initial unemployment claims for the week ending April 11.
According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, initial unemployment claims in Florida last week were 181,293, up 11,408 from the 169,885 claims filed the previous week.
The increase in new claims filed last week followed a reported 25 percent drop between the previous week and the week ending March 28, the likely result of Floridians’ problems with accessing the Department of Economic Opportunity’s unemployment website to file claims.
The website has been overwhelmed and crashed after it was deluged by more than 650,000 new applicants in the past month. Earlier this month, the state added 72 servers to double the website's capacity.
On Wednesday, DeSantis said he had appointed Department of Management Services Secretary Jon Satter to take control of the unemployment system from DEO Commissioner Ken Lawson.
“This is right in his wheelhouse,” DeSantis said of Satter. “He has been so involved in the technical component of this so far. His mission is very simple: get assistance out as quickly as you can.”
Nationally, there were more than 5.2 million new unemployment claims for the week ending April 11, down about 1.4 million claims from the previous week's adjusted level. The moving four-week average in the U.S. is 5.5 million claims.