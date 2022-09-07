(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new proposal for the legislature to consider next year to give toll road commuters a 50% discount.
Under the new plan, drivers who use toll transponders like SunPass and E-PASS and have 40 or more transactions a month would receive a 50% credit on their monthly bills. The proposal would benefit about 750,000 Floridians and save the average commuter $550 a year, according to estimates.
“Last month I announced a short-term SunPass Savings program for Florida commuters, but I promised that we would continue to look for more ways to save Floridians money on their daily commute,” DeSantis said. “This proposal will require legislative approval and is more far-reaching – it provides a 50% discount on all tolls throughout the state of Florida, saving the average commuter $550 per year.”
The announcement comes after DeSantis outlined a new toll savings program last month, which became effective Sept. 1. The SunPass Savings program is expected to deliver $38 million in savings to users of Florida’s Turnpike System and toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation. A map of the state’s toll roads and more information about the program is available online.
The new SunPass savings program is another way to help Floridians “keep more money in their pockets during a time of growing inflation,” DeSantis said.
Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E., said the agency “is excited to offer new ways to help the people of Florida with the challenges of rising costs,” and the program “will make a real impact in the everyday lives of our customers.”
If the legislature passes the proposal, the savings plan would apply to all toll roads across the state beginning July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.
The new proposal and savings program are in addition to the fuel tax holiday scheduled for the month of October that was created by DeSantis and the legislature to help offset higher gas prices.
Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez said these initiatives will “make the average cost of the daily commute more affordable without having to sacrifice time and efficiency,” and “make a real difference for Floridians in the face of rising Bidenflation.”