(The Center Square) – In less than two months, Florida’s new Hometown Heroes housing program has helped more than 843 families purchase their first home in Florida.
The program was launched June 1 with a $100 million budget to provide frontline workers in more than 100 eligible professions with down payment and closing cost assistance to help purchase a primary residence in the communities where they work.
To date, the Florida Housing Finance Corporation has provided $12.1 million in down payment assistance.
“Our law enforcement, first responders, nurses, and other hometown heroes work hard every day to take care of their communities,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “I’m proud that we have been able to give back by helping 800 families buy their first home in the communities they serve, and I look forward to seeing this project grow to help thousands more in the coming months.”
When announcing the funding last month, DeSantis said the program would help those serving in their communities be able to afford to live in them. With the rising cost of inflation and other costs of living skyrocketing, he said, “Our hometown heroes are the backbone of Florida communities and making sure that they can afford to be homeowners is a great way to give back to them.”
“We’re extremely proud to share this milestone because it demonstrates how much the Hometown Heroes program is already helping hardworking Floridians throughout the state,” Trey Price, executive director of Florida Housing Finance Corporation, said.
The Florida Housing and Finance Corporation administers the program, as well as a range of down payment assistance programs, including the “Salute our Soldiers Military Loan Program,” and SHIP-Homeownership and Rental programs. It provides an affordable housing locator by zip code, as well as information about special needs housing, disaster relief programs, a Homeowner Assistance Fund, and information about lenders, developers and property managers and owners.
To qualify, potential home buyers must connect with a participating loan officer, have a minimum credit score of 640, provide documentation that they work in an eligible profession, and meet the income threshold of their county. Those eligible may receive lower than market rates on an FHA, VA, RD, Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac first mortgage, reduced upfront fees, no origination points or discount points and down payment and closing cost assistance.
Eligible borrowers receive up to 5% of the first mortgage loan amount (up to a maximum of $25,000) in down payment and closing cost assistance in the form of a 0%, non-amortizing, 30-year deferred second mortgage. The Florida Hometown Heroes loan is not forgivable.