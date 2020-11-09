(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis resisted repeated calls during the spring and summer for a legislative special session to address an array of pandemic-induced issues.
In late-September, however, the governor himself suggested newly elected House and Senate Republican leaders call a special session during mid-November organizational meetings to adopt his proposed "Combatting Violence, Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act," which aims to crack down on violent protests.
"It may be something where you need to act," DeSantis said on Sept. 23.
As of Monday, however, House Speaker-Elect Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, and Senate President-Designate Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, have not expressed interest in calling a special session before the 60-day 2021 legislative session begins March 2.
After flipping five House seats last week, Republicans head into the 2021 session with a 78-42 chamber advantage and with at least the same 23-17 Senate majority; one race is in a runoff.
Under Florida law, a special session may be called by the governor or by joint proclamation issued by the senate president and house speaker. Lawmakers can appeal for a special session in a three-fifths vote of each chamber.
No such action appears on the horizon. As scheduled, the Senate and House will hold organizational sessions Nov. 17, formally swearing in newly-elected members and officers, including Sprowls and Simpson.
Neither new leader has posted variations from the scheduled "Legislator University" in December and committee weeks beginning in January.
Sprowls did, however, announce the creation of the Pandemics & Public Emergencies Committee (PPEC), a 12-member panel to coordinate the state’s pandemic response.
House PPEC Chair Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, and Senate PPEC Chair Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, said during a Florida Chamber of Commerce conference last week that adopting COVID-19 liability protections would be a 2021 priority.
After some legislators and business groups unsuccessfully asked for a special session to adopt COVID-19 liability legislation, Leek and Passidomo urged patience, stating such a complicated bill requires full vetting to ensure it can withstand legal challenges.
Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, congratulated Sprowls for creating the panel.
“Eight months into a deadly pandemic that killed 16,961 Floridians, shuttered 1 in 5 small businesses and pushed millions into poverty, the GOP Florida House finally forms a committee to begin dealing with it ... in January,” Smith tweeted.
DeSantis unilaterally cut $1 billion from the $92.2 billion fiscal year 2021 budget adopted by lawmakers in March two days before it went into effect on July 1.
Democrats and some Republicans argued only lawmakers could make such a cut, citing the state constitution, which mandates any “deficit in the General Revenue Fund in excess of 1.5 percent … must be resolved by the Legislature.”
In addition, some maintain, the Legislature, not the governor, is responsible for allocating what remains of the $12 billion in CARES Act money the state received in March.
DeSantis insists his emergency powers – Florida remains in a state of emergency – allowed him to unilaterally amend the budget and allocate federal assistance monies.
The governor wants to add $4.6 billion in CARES money – if permissible – to $8.5 billion in state reserves to ensure it weathers any storms.
“From a budget perspective, we’ll probably be OK this fiscal year,” DeSantis said.
That prudence gives lawmakers a chance to brace for the challenge ahead, Rep. Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City, new House Appropriations Committee chair, told the Bay County Chamber of Commerce Friday.
The Legislature is looking at a $2 billion revenue shortfall next year, he said, meaning tough choices loom.
“Because we have a balanced budget,” Trumbull warned, “we can’t spend more than we take in.”