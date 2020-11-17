(The Center Square) – Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls formally assumed their new posts Tuesday during a one-day organization session in Tallahassee to swear in 40 state senators and 120 state representatives into the 2020-22 Florida Legislature.
While Simpson, R-Spring Hill, prioritized pandemic-induced budget issues in his address, Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, citing his background as the son of a New York City police officer, stressed respect for law and order while welcoming “thoughtful, fact-based” discussion on policing policies.
“My door and my mind are open. I do not dismiss, nor do I minimize, the complicated issues and historical entanglements surrounding police and race in the United States,” Sprowls said. “I recognize that my own experience has its limitations and that emotions can run high, but passion isn’t the measure of good policy.
“When dialogue descends into a diatribe,” he said, “when it leads to the vilification of an entire profession, when it becomes a justification for violence and lawlessness, then we have abandoned reason for rage. And that’s where we all should draw the line.”
Sprowls did not cite specific initiatives or objectives, nor did he mention Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed Combatting Violence, Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act that would extend Stand Your Ground to property crimes.
Sprowls cautioned representatives about “having a tantrum on Twitter” and said they will be accountable for their social media, especially during the session.
“Please know there will be no place for that kind of Washington, D.C.- style conduct inside this chamber,” he said. “We can disagree and still treat one another with goodwill, patience and mutual respect. The ties that bind us are always greater than the things that divide us.”
Before beginning his remarks, Simpson called for a moment of silence to remember more than 17,000 Floridians who’ve died from COVID-19. Afterward, he praised DeSantis and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz, who both were present, for their actions in combatting COVID-19.
“Nobody signs up to be governor during a pandemic or disaster,” Simpson said. “I’m convinced your early actions to protect our elderly and our most vulnerable populations helped avoid thousands of deaths in Florida.”
Simpson said the pandemic’s economic effect will be a predominate theme of the 2021 session. According to state economists, Florida will see a $2 billion shortfall next year.
“We’re going to tighten our belts,” Simpson said. “There will be things we did in times of plenty that need to be eliminated in these times of lean. We have less revenue. Therefore, we will have less government.
“That does not mean all we will do is cut the budget these next two years. Over the last several years, we voted many times to set aside money to prepare for a rainy day. Senators, it’s raining.”
Simpson said the pandemic has provided an opportunity to jettison wasteful programs.
“Let’s take them out by the roots. Let’s get this budget field cleaned and plowed for the growth and prosperity ahead,” Simpson said. “You and I may not see the results in our two years, but we will make the difficult choices now that will impact Florida for generations to come. That is our calling. That is our duty. That is the assignment Floridians have given this Senate.”