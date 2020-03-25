(The Center Square) – Less than a week after Florida lawmakers adopted a $93.2 billion fiscal year 2021 budget knowing they’d likely be re-engineering it before July 1, nervous state and elected officials are calling for more data tracking and status updates so they’ll know the best when to ditch the plan.
Rep. Ben Diamond, D-St. Petersburg, has called upon Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis to convene an emergency Florida Cabinet meeting to address how COVID-19 is affecting Florida’s economy.
“I am writing to encourage you to take immediate action with our state agencies to explore all possible ways to slow spending, conserve cash, and freeze new hiring,” Diamond wrote in a letter last week.
The budget allocates $52 million from this year’s spending plan and sets aside $300 million in the fiscal 2021 budget to fight the coronavirus, boosting state reserves to $3.9 billion. Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a letter to President Donald Trump, said the state has spent $208 million in booting up to handle the outbreak, which continues to mushroom across the state, especially in south Florida.
It is uncertain, however, whether some of the money the state is projecting to have will materialize, Diamond wrote, noting the budget was drafted “based upon revenue projections made by our revenue estimating conference meeting last fall, well before this crisis wreaked havoc on our economy.”
The state’s Revenue Estimating Conference (REC) meets quarterly to evaluate tax revenues and expenses. It now is meeting at least monthly. Patronis wants it to do so more often.
Patronis on Friday – the day after the Legislature adopted the budget – asked DeSantis and legislative leaders to convene the REC soon “to ensure there is sufficient revenue” to pay for the allocations in the fiscal 2021 spending plan.
“The financial projections for our state have dramatically changed from what they were at the beginning of the FY 2021 budget-making process,” Patronis said. “Our current year budget (2019-20) is also likely to be affected by the mass shutdown and closures forced by COVID-19.”
Patronis’ Department of Financial Services (DFS) ensures the state stays within its budget parameters, but the budget may not be recognizable anymore, he said.
“We are at war in many ways with an unseen enemy, and a time of war is a time of uncertainty. Our job is to be as conscientious as possible when spending Florida taxpayer money,” Patronis said, noting his office has increased the state’s credit limit with Bank of America from $56 million to $100 million.
Diamond said an emergency Cabinet meeting, not just a REC analysis, is needed “to brief the public on the status and liquidity of the state’s treasury, and the state’s ability to meet both its current obligations and the needs of its local government investors.”
Diamond also wants the Cabinet briefed by the State Board of Administration on its plans to minimize the coronavirus recession’s affect on the Florida Retirement System pension fund's $22 billion unfunded liability and consider how the Division of Bond Finance will refinance debt.
Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, said the coal-mine canaries are being watched.
“We are being proactive and vigilant, closely monitoring the developing impacts COVID-19 is having on our economy and state revenues,” he said.
Among unanticipated revenue issues for the state, but of relief to businesses and the suspended workforce, are calls to delay deadlines on property and corporate taxes. Florida property taxes are due March 31, as are quarterly corporate tax payments.