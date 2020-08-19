(The Center Square) – All eight Florida Democratic incumbents and all but one sitting Republican won primary battles Tuesday, setting the November slate for 25 of the state’s 27 Congressional seats.
First-term U.S. Rep. Ross Spano was the only incumbent thwarted in a primary contest, losing to Lakeland City Commissioner Scott Franklin by 1,500 votes in the 15th Congressional District GOP primary.
Two incumbents – Republican U.S. Reps. Neal Dunn and Mario Diaz-Balart – are guaranteed to return to Washington. Neither faced a primary challenge or have a Democrat opponent in the Nov. 3 election.
In the other 25 Congressional district races, eight already were set for November with candidates uncontested in primaries. Republicans battled in 16 primaries and Democrats in eight across 17 districts.
With the departures of retiring Republicans Ted Yoho and Francis Rooney, 12-of-14 sitting Republicans and all 13 Democratic incumbents are seeking re-election. Republicans hold a 14-13 advantage in the state’s Congressional delegation.
A brief roundup of notable primary results:
• 3rd Congressional District: Kat Cammack defeated Judson Sapp in the Republican primary to succeed Yoho, capturing 25 percent of the vote in the 10-candidate field.
Cammack, a former Yoho Congressional aid, will be the favorite in a district where Democrats have not been competitive in a decade. She will face Gainesville marijuana testing company executive Adam Christensen, who defeated Tom Wells in the Democratic primary by 800 votes.
• 7th Congressional District: Orlando radiologist Leo Valentin will take on two-term Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy after inching past Richard Goble by about 580 votes in the GOP primary.
Murphy, a former U.S. Department of Defense analyst and member of the moderate Blue Dog coalition, did not face a primary opponent.
• 8th Congressional District: Six-term U.S. Rep. Bill Posey defeated retired Air Force Col. Scott Caine to win the Space Coast’s Republican primary, taking more than 60 percent of the vote.
Posey, who served in the Florida House and Senate from 1992-2008 before his election to Congress, never had faced a primary challenger and has won every re-election in a landslide.
He will square off against Jim Kennedy, a Merritt Island engineer, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
• 15th Congressional District: After defeating Spano on Tuesday, Franklin will face Alan Cohn, a former investigative TV journalist, who defeated state Rep. Adam Hattersley and Jesse Philippe in the Democratic primary.
Spano had been under fire since his 2018 election for alleged campaign finance violations, which many Republicans feared made him vulnerable in a historically red district where Democrats are making inroads.
Franklin, who did not file to run until March, said he ran to keep the seat in Republican hands.
“If we can come into this primary and knock off a seated incumbent (after) filing in the middle of March,” he said, “then it’s pretty clear the Democrats would’ve taken this seat in November.”
• 19th Congressional District: State Rep. Byron Donalds edged fellow Rep. Dane Eagle in the nine-candidate GOP primary by less than 1 percent in the southwest Florida district.
Donalds garnered 22.6 percent of the vote; Eagle, the Florida House Republican Whip, got 21.9 percent; fast-food mogul Casey Askar received 20 percent; and Dr. William Figlesthaler had 18.35 percent.
Donalds will face Florida Gulf Coast University professor Cindy Banyai, who defeated financial adviser David Holden in the Democratic primary.
• 21st Congressional District: Right-wing activist Laura Loomer won a six-candidate race to win the GOP primary and will face incumbent Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel, who easily defeated primary challenger Guido Weiss.
With about two-thirds of precincts reporting, Loomer had garnered 42 percent of the vote, nearly double the tally of her closest opponent. She was endorsed by U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and Trump operative Roger Stone.
Democrats have a 17.5-point advantage in voter registration in the Palm Beach County district, where four-time incumbent Frankel ran unopposed in 2018.
• 26th Congressional District: Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez will challenge first-term incumbent Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in one of the state’s most prominent Congressional races.
Cuba-born Giménez, a career firefighter and longtime south Florida municipal politician, defeated Omar Blanco for the GOP nomination, 60 percent to 40 percent.
Mucarsel-Powell, who did not face a primary challenger, unseated GOP Rep. Carlos Curbelo in 2018 by 2 percent. She told reporters Tuesday the race will be “one of the toughest” in the nation.