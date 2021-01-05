(The Center Square) – At least eight of Florida’s 15 Republican congressional representatives will object Wednesday to President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.
Florida U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz, Kat Cammack, Byron Donalds, Brian Mast, Scott Franklin, John Rutherford, Mike Waltz and Bill Posey have announced they will object to several states’ Electoral College tallies during the joint congressional session.
Five other Republican Florida congressmen – Mario Diaz-Balart, Miami; Carlos Gimenez, Miami; Dan Webster, Clermont; Vern Buchanan, Longboat Key; and Greg Steube, Sarasota – had not indicated by mid-afternoon Tuesday their intentions.
Gimenez, the former Miami-Dade County mayor elected to Congress in November, said he is “willing to listen” to objections but “there’s a very high bar to overturn that election.”
Republican U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn of Panama City will not participate in the joint session as he convalesces from pneumonia, nor will Maria Elvira Salazar of Miami, who unseated Democrat Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell on Nov. 3, because she has not been sworn in. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Dec. 23.
Florida Republican U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott also have not revealed their intentions.
Scott’s office said he is “reviewing options and will announce his decision at the appropriate time.” Rubio told reporters Friday he won’t discuss the issue until Wednesday.
Gaetz, of Pensacola, has acknowledged Biden‘s win in fundraising emails for more than a month and told Fox News on Tuesday he believes in a second term for President Donald Trump. He just doesn’t know “if it will be in 2021 or 2025.”
Gaetz said he will object to “states that didn’t run clean elections” and “departed from their own laws,” citing Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania as “egregious” examples.
Gaetz called for a federal investigation into “the handling and processing of ballots in urban areas,” particularly into unverified allegations of “chain of custody of ballots, duplication of ballots, re-scanning of ballots” in Detroit.
The objections meet “Constitutional muster,” he said, warning if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tries to short-circuit debate with “tens of thousands of people potentially marching in the streets of Washington, D.C., tomorrow, I think it would be a very bad look.”
Newly seated Cammack and Donalds confirmed on Fox News on Monday they will object to the Electoral College certifications in up to six states.
Cammack, of Gainesville, who succeeds now-retired Rep. Ted Yoho, will object to votes “in six states in particular where the courts made decisions, not the state legislatures, about their electoral process.”
Donalds, of Naples, a conservative standout as a state legislator who succeeds now-retired Rep. Francis Rooney, outlined his objections in a New Year’s Eve statement.
“Unlike my Democratic colleagues, I refuse to turn a blind eye to the fact that several states, including the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, neglected the oath of their constitution and the United States Constitution by their failure to follow their election laws,” Donalds said. “Democrats in Congress seem to have lost their devotion to election integrity and security, but make no mistake, I will not waiver.”
Mast, of Stuart, said he will object because Pelosi refused to investigate allegations of “potential election issues.”
“It’s clear Congress only intends to act when it will hurt President Trump, and I will not go along with this farce,” Mast said. “In the absence of a congressional investigation into fraud in the 2020 Presidential election, I will oppose certifying the results.”
Newly seated Franklin, of Lakeland, cited Democrat objections to certification of Electoral College votes after the 2000, 2004 and 2016 elections, calling for hearings into “irregularities.”
Waltz, of St. Augustine Beach, raised the same justification for objecting.
“So, when Dems object,” he said, “they’re protecting our democracy, but when we do, we’re destroying it?”