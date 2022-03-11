(The Center Square) – More than $2 million in housing assistance and additional resources are now available for Southwest Floridians impacted by the Jan. 16 tornadoes that destroyed homes in Placida, in Charlotte County, and in Iona, in Lee County.
The announcement comes after Florida offered aid through its Individual Assistance program and requested assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which was denied. Rather than wait for the appeals process to be completed, the state launched an online platform enabling Floridians to donate to help their mostly senior neighbors through FloridaDisaster.org/Assistance.
It also partnered with the Charlotte Community Foundation to collect and disburse donations for disaster survivors and created a donation portal (833-930-3707) available to survivors seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Now, more than $2 million is available through the State Housing Initiative Program (SHIP). Homeowners whose properties sustained damage directly related to the Jan. 16 tornadoes are encouraged to contact their local SHIP office for assistance.
SHIP is administered by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, which helps address the unmet housing needs of very low, low and moderate-income families.
“I am committed to making sure that Floridians have the necessary resources to rebuild following a disaster,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “Our state agencies continue to work with private, public, and local partners to provide meaningful assistance and ensure these communities have access to resources that aid their recovery efforts.”
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Secretary Dane Eagle said the partnership between the agency and the state Department of Housing would “ensure that the personal and housing needs of the individuals and families impacted are met in their time of need.”
Trey Price, executive director of Florida Housing Finance Corporation, said the disaster relief funds have already been dispersed in Lee County. Residents are encouraged to contact their local SHIP office for assistance.
Residents can also apply for assistance through the Community Services Block Grant Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which are administered through local agencies overseen by the DEO. The DEO is working with agencies in Lee and Charlotte counties to provide CSBG and LIHEAP assistance to impacted individuals and families.
A total of 158 homes were either totally destroyed or sustained major damage as a result of the Jan. 16 tornadoes. The majority of residents impacted were seniors; 84% dependent on Social Security income to live, according to an assessment by the state.
With a high percentage of both older adults and destroyed homes, the Florida Department of Emergency Management warned that there was a risk of their health declining due to displacement and unstable housing.