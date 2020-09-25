(The Center Square) – The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018 that left 17 dead and 17 wounded was a “single incident or occurrence,” not a chain of individual events, the Florida Supreme Court ruled, upholding the state’s $200,000 damages cap for multiple victims of the same act.
Justices’ 5-0 ruling in Frederic Guttenberg, etc., et al. v. The School Board of Broward County was a byproduct of lengthy deliberations in rejecting an appeal in another case arguing the same points and heard the same day before the court in August 2019.
In Barnett v. State Department of Financial Services, the court unanimously endorsed the 4th District Court of Appeals’ decision upholding the $200,000 aggregate cap under Florida sovereign immunity law.
The court’s Barnett ruling “in no way devalues the lives of those injured or killed as a result of mass shootings, or the harm suffered as a result of such tragedies,” justices wrote. “It is a decision that is rendered within the narrow confines of Florida law relating to the Legislature’s limited waiver of sovereign immunity.”
Florida's sovereign immunity law caps claims at $200,000 per occurrence or incident. The Florida Legislature can award additional damages by approving claims bills. Nine claims bills have been prefiled for the 2021 legislative session by senators not up for re-election in November.
Patrick Dell fatally shot his estranged wife, Natasha Whyte-Dell, and four of her five children in 2010, leaving behind a wounded survivor before committing suicide.
The father of four children, including the survivor, and family of a murdered sibling filed separate lawsuits, both claiming the Florida Department of Children and Families (FDCF) was negligent.
Dell openly had declared intent to kill his wife and her children, but the families’ attorneys said FDCF dismissed his threats.
The lawsuits challenged Florida’s $200,000 cap in damages for multiple victims of the same act, with families’ attorneys arguing the murders weren’t a single event but part of a crime spree. It sought to apply the $200,000 cap to each incident within the chain of events, starting with FDCF’s alleged inactions.
The court disagreed, upholding the 4th District Court of Appeals’ decision in 2018 that the “same incident or occurrence” cited in Florida law cannot be interpreted as singular events within a spree.
“To the extent that the phrase ‘incident or occurrence’ is ambiguous and could reasonably be read as referring either to the overall incident or to the smaller segments of time and action that constitute the individual crimes against each separate victim,” justices wrote, “this would lead us to the substantive rules of statutory construction that statutes altering the common law ‘are narrowly construed’ and that waivers of sovereign immunity must be construed narrowly in favor of the government.”
“In sum,” justices concluded, “claims stemming from the mass shooting of Dell’s victims arose from the same incident or occurrence and are therefore subject to the $200,000 aggregate cap for damages paid by the state, its agencies, or subdivisions.”
The Barnett decision sealed the deal in the Guttenberg case.
“This case is controlled by our recent decision in Barnett v. State Department of Financial Services,” the court succinctly ruled Thursday.
Guttenberg – the father of one of the 14 Stoneman Douglas students killed, along with three staff members, on Feb. 14, 2018, by Nikolas Cruz – and others filed claims against the Broward County School Board, seeking damages beyond $200,000.
Chief Justice Charles Canady and Justices Ricky Polston, Jorge Labarga, Alan Lawson and Carlos Muñiz collectively issued the opinions. Justice John Couriel, who was not on the bench last year when the cases were heard, and newly appointed Justice Jamie Grosshans, did not participate.