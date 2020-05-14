(The Center Square) – Congress earmarked $400 million in Help America Vote Act emergency funding when it adopted the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in late March.
The supplemental appropriation, distributed by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC), was approved to help local election officials “keep voters and election workers safe while keeping the voting process secure, accessible and accurate” during the COVID-19 emergency.
Florida, however, is one of six states that have not requested the funding, which would require the state to put up $4 million, a 20 percent match, to receive $20.2 million.
Florida’s 67 elections supervisors called on Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday to request the money to help “overcome the challenges of the current health crisis.”
In an April 7 letter, Florida Supervisors of Elections (FES) President Tammy Jones asked DeSantis for the “much needed” funds, urging him to give supervisors the “flexibility” to designate one or more additional early voting sites and the ability to relocate or consolidate polling places and extend early voting calendars.
FES President-Elect Craig Latimer in a letter Wednesday reiterated Jones’ request, citing expected challenges that include “unavailable” polling places, “difficulty in acquiring hand sanitizer and other supplies” and “substantial numbers of poll workers deciding not to work, many at the last minute.”
Latimer emphasized urgency with absentee ballots for the Aug. 18 state and congressional primaries to be mailed to overseas voters in early July.
“Our request for executive action cannot wait any longer,” Latimer wrote.
Florida’s 13-member Democratic congressional delegation also called on DeSantis in a Wednesday letter to request and distribute the money.
“As of this writing, Florida has not submitted a letter to the EAC formally requesting these federal funds and outlining the ways in which it intends to use them to ensure a safe, secure and successful election,” the letter read. “We urge you to formally request the funds as soon as possible.”
Citing Jones’ April 7 request, congressional Democrats wrote, “It is clear from the letter that Supervisors of Elections throughout Florida will face increased administrative costs in order to prepare for and execute a free and fair election process. The funds from the CARES Act will help offset these costs and prepare election departments for what is expected to be a challenging elections cycle.”
Democratic U.S. Reps. Donna Shalala and Debbie Wasserman Schultz and state Sens. Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale, and Geraldine Thompson, D-Orlando, were among participants in a conference call Wednesday that also raised the issue.
Shalala said the money is necessary for elections supervisors to take “important” steps that include “expanding early voting, vote-by-mail and providing additional protective equipment for voters, poll workers and volunteers at election sites."
“This isn’t the governor’s money,” she said. “These are the people’s funds.”
“I know he’s indicated he plans to tap into the funding, but waiting to do it makes no sense,” Wasserman Schultz said, calling on DeSantis to “stop dithering and take immediate action to protect our election.”
Thompson said poll workers are volunteers who often are “vulnerable, elderly.” The money is needed to help supervisors “recruit people to work the polls for both August and for November.”
“We’re not talking about a vote-by-mail election only,” Farmer said. “But why go through the delay and expense and hassle of having vote-by-mail request forms submitted first and only then have the ballots mailed to everyone? Let’s mail ballots to every single registered voter in the state of Florida. That way, come August or November, they will have a choice. It really is a no-brainer.”